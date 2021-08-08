Get a sip of Irish Drink at Three Best Irish Bars in Atlanta

Drew Farwell/ Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — Alcohol is a big part of Irish culture. Even though the country houses around 4 million people, the number is higher than that, as their populations and descendants are spread out around the world, including Atlanta. You can find their pubs in Atlanta, making lots of its population tipsy every weekend night. Take a sip of Irish alcohol in the three best Irish pubs in Atlanta.

Meehan's Public House - Vinings

Meehan's Public House - Vinings is a pub serving gourmet classic Irish dishes. They open every day around 11:30 a.m. - 2 a.m. You can find the pub at 2810 Paces Ferry Rd SE Ste 302 Vinings, GA 30339. You can call them at (770) 433-1920.

Gretchen S. on Yelp enjoyed her order of Reuben egg rolls and chicken nachos. She said that the “Nutty Irishman” hazelnut liquor tasted good and has the right amount of alcohol. She also said, “If you're in this area, you should definitely check this pub out for drinks, socializing, watching sports, and some great apps”.

Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub

Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub is located at 705 Town Blvd Ste Q380 Atlanta, GA 30319. They open every day with varying business hours. Monday - Wednesday they open around 3 p.m. - 9 p.m., Thursday - Saturday from 12 p.m. - 12 a.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Their contact is at (404) 816-5739.

Jackson T. on Yelp said, “Super fun - you can get a proper pint of Guinness or Smithwicks. My wife and I split the Fish n Chips. Excellent - what you'd expect in a cool place like this”.

Fado Irish Pub - Atlanta

Fado Irish Pub - Atlanta is at 933 Peachtree St NE Atlanta, GA 30309. They open every day, Monday from 3 p.m. - 12 a.m., Tuesday - Thursday from 12 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Call them at (404) 260-7910 for more information.

“Had their Irish Breakfast (with my choice of scrambled eggs). Came with a pretty big plate of food, including sausages, rashers, mushrooms, tomatoes, and toast,” said Chris S. on Yelp. “Food was very tasty and very filling for $14. We also got their bottomless mimosas which came in HUGE glasses. Our waitress was very observant of our drinking speed and frequently dropped by to refill us to the brim. Rest assured, we got our money's worth”.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.