Northside Hospital provides free prostate cancer examination for Alpharetta residents

ALPHARETTA, GA – The Northside Hospital is currently providing a free prostate cancer examination to the general public to assess male's probability of getting the disease.

For men in the United States, prostate cancer becomes the second most frequent cancer. This disease will affect one in every nine men. This is the reason why an annual examination is important.

Northside Hospital Prostate and Urologic Cancer Program is dedicated to offering patients with the latest advanced diagnostic and treatment options for prostate cancer. Over 850 men are examined for prostate cancer each year with the aim of finding it earlier rather than later.

A prostate-specific antigen or PSA simple blood test to look at an increased prostate-specific antigen can detect prostate cancer early. It's crucial to realize that PSA levels can be affected by a variety of circumstances, so an elevated PSA doesn't automatically mean cancer.

Men between the ages of 45 and 75 will be able to get PSA blood testing if they never had prostate cancer or had a PSA blood test in the previous 12 months. Professional interpreters will be provided at no cost.

The examination will be held at Northside Hospital Radiation Oncology - Preston Ridge, 3330 Preston Ridge Road, Suite 100, Alpharetta, GA 30005, on Thursday, August 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

It is necessary to register ahead of time. Call 404-531-4444 to make an appointment or learn about other upcoming cancer examinations. According to CDC standards, social distancing and COVID-19 safety protocols will be implemented during the examination.

More information about the examination can be found here.

