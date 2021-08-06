Fundraisers for the Piedmont Park Conservancy Return with a Picnic for Piedmont Park

ATLANTA, GA - On July 14, the Piedmont Park Conservancy had over 400 people show up at the park for a picnic. After nearly a year and a half of no in-person activities due to COVID-19, the Piedmont Park Conservancy held its first outdoor fundraising activities.

Picnic for Piedmont Park raised around $70,000 in donations. It will contribute to the Piedmont Park Conservancy's goal of maintaining and improving the park, including landscaping, park aesthetics, free guided history tours, holding a farmer's market, and dog park care, among other things.

A picnic at Piedmont Park is a terrific summer activity because it provides meals and drinks, games, music, a playground area for children, and a large green landscape where you can sit and enjoy the weather. You and your family or friends are welcome to bring your pets to Piedmont Park to play.

The Conservancy will host its annual Landmark Luncheon fundraising event on September 14, 2021, followed by a Picnic for Piedmont Park. You can get your tickets while they're still available.

Piedmont Park Conservancy was founded in 1989. It is a member- and donor-supported nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and developing Atlanta's historic Piedmont Park. The Conservancy has raised approximately $3.5 million every year to develop and protect the park. The Piedmont Park Conservancy now manages over 90% of the park's overall administration and safety.

