Atlanta, GA

Fundraisers for the Piedmont Park Conservancy Return with a Picnic for Piedmont Park

Andrew Alvarez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZTNC1_0bJxtqAb00

ATLANTA, GA - On July 14, the Piedmont Park Conservancy had over 400 people show up at the park for a picnic. After nearly a year and a half of no in-person activities due to COVID-19, the Piedmont Park Conservancy held its first outdoor fundraising activities.

Picnic for Piedmont Park raised around $70,000 in donations. It will contribute to the Piedmont Park Conservancy's goal of maintaining and improving the park, including landscaping, park aesthetics, free guided history tours, holding a farmer's market, and dog park care, among other things.

A picnic at Piedmont Park is a terrific summer activity because it provides meals and drinks, games, music, a playground area for children, and a large green landscape where you can sit and enjoy the weather. You and your family or friends are welcome to bring your pets to Piedmont Park to play.

The Conservancy will host its annual Landmark Luncheon fundraising event on September 14, 2021, followed by a Picnic for Piedmont Park. You can get your tickets while they're still available.

Piedmont Park Conservancy was founded in 1989. It is a member- and donor-supported nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and developing Atlanta's historic Piedmont Park. The Conservancy has raised approximately $3.5 million every year to develop and protect the park. The Piedmont Park Conservancy now manages over 90% of the park's overall administration and safety.

This link will take you to more information and updates about the Piedmont Park Conservancy.

You might want to look at their page to view the documentation for the July Piedmont Park picnic event.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_1f5e07cf155d3b881d7ab1cf1eb395d8.blob

Atlanta area writer and blogger. Call me Andy!

556 followers
Loading

More from Andrew Alvarez

Atlanta, GA

Top 3 veterinary clinics in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — If you are looking for places that offer treatments for your pets, consider coming to these top three veterinary clinics in Atlanta. This hospital is located at 1850 Johnson Road Northeast, Atlanta. With their highly-trained veterinarians, they not only offer various kinds of veterinary care for your pets but also the best experience for you as the owner.Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia State University's Department of Africana Studies on African descendant teaching and research

ATLANTA, GA - Georgia State University's Department of African-American Studies was recently been renamed the Department of Africana Studies. This change is a representation of its worldwide approach to teaching and research, as well as national trends in academic.Read full story
Georgia State

Master of International Business of Georgia State University is named as one of the Top Five programs in the U.S.

ATLANTA, GA — Based on 2021 rankings from Best Value Schools, the Master of International Business or MIB program offered by J. Mack Robinson College of Business of Georgia State University or GSU is designated the 5th top program in the U.S.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Want a career in Tech? Join this free online program for a career as a Junior Cloud Practitioner Starting Tomorrow

ATLANTA, GA — If you are interested in a tech career, then this program is for you. Generation USA is holding an online program for those who want a career as a Junior Cloud Practitioner. The program is held for 10 weeks fully online and completely free. Their next class will start tomorrow on August 11.Read full story
Fayetteville, GA

Damien Hansra, Piedmont Fayette Hospital oncologist, encourages wellness to prevent cancer

FAYETTEVILLE, GA - A medical oncologist at Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Damien Hansra, stated that obesity contributes to developing cancer and cancer recurrence besides being a leading cause of avoidable deaths in the United States. To help them cope with cancer, he encourages them to focus on their overall wellness.Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia State University School of Music welcomes new opera professor

ATLANTA, GA - Dr. JJ Hudson has recently been named as the new Professor of Opera at Georgia State University's School of Music. He joins the Georgia State faculty after having years of experience as a freelance director for opera, operetta, and musical theater. Hudson said he began his career as a composer and performer and doing his part to show a unique understanding of music, drama, and performance.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Ongoing investigation on homicide at Piedmont Park

ATLANTA, GA - Katherine Janness, a 40-year-old woman who lived in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood, was discovered lifeless inside Piedmont Park on July 28, 2021. It is believed she had last been seen walking her dog that day.Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Youth Tree Team, Trees Atlanta summer program 2021

ATLANTA, GA — The youth Tree Team program of Trees Atlanta was held on June 7 – July 23, 2021. As many as 36 teens from 15 high schools were hired to join this program in Summer 2021 to maintain the city in the forest.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta University Center Consortium received 100,000 masks from Erimax Medical

ATLANTA, GA — Erimax Medical donated 100,000 masks to Atlanta University Center Consortium. The masks are targeted towards the health protection of young students during the pandemic. It is to be known that the school has allowed its students to return to class in person for the 2021-2022 school year. The institutions to receive the masks are Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, and AUC Robert Woodruff Library.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Technical College Appointed New Chair of Foundation Board of Trustees

ATLANTA, GA — Constance Mack was recently appointed as Chair of the Atlanta Technical College Foundation Board of Trustees, replacing William “Bill” Pinto who had held the position since 2018.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Top 3 Korean BBQ Restaurants near Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — If you fancy eating Korean BBQ, consider coming to one of these top three Korean BBQ Restaurants according to Yelp. This restaurant not only offers plenty of Korean food but also brings a Korean vibe throughout its place. Using KPOP as its concept, this restaurant also aims to spread awareness of Korean culture among its customers. Check out their menu here.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Piedmont Healthcare answers regarding COVID-19 vaccination

ATLANTA, GA - Kinzi Shewmake, M.D., a Piedmont family medicine physician, shared about COVID-19 vaccination's concerns that has been going around. Some people have been asking whether is it okay for them to stop wearing mask and stop doing social distancing if they've been vaccinated. They also wonder, will they can still spread the virus to others after the full vaccination.Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia State University to award first health law scholarship

ATLANTA, GA — The health law program of Georgia State University College of Law has announced its recent establishment of the health law scholarship. They have given their first health law scholarship to a talented candidate named Dr. Abayomi Jones.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

$20 million funding for adult online education with artificial intelligence project

ATLANTA, GA - The National Science Foundation or NSF shared that they will spend $20 million in a collaboration between Georgia universities and other organizations to use artificial intelligence adult learning enhancement in STEM subjects.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Upcoming presentation on confronting racism at work by Yejin Lee

ATLANTA, GA — On August 23, 2021, Yejin Lee, an Equity & Justice facilitator, coach, and consultant, will have her second presentation about how to respond to the racism that goes around in a workplace, especially for people of color.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Why you should visit Jimmy Carter Presidential Library & Museum

ATLANTA, GA- Who doesn’t know James Earl Carter Jr? He served as the 39th President of the United States starting from 1977 to 1981 and also a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

New handmade cheese shop to open in Northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - A cheese specialist and former Star Provisions cheesemonger is opening a new cheese shop this fall at Armour Yards in northeast Atlanta, offering handmade, artisan options from small and local cheesemakers.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Children's Museum of Atlanta offers plenty of activities for parents and their children

ATLANTA, GA- Spend a day with your little ones at the Children's Museum of Atlanta. Located at 275 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW Atlanta, the museum offers plenty of activities, from exhibits and resources, to events for educators.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Why you should visit the High Museum of Art

ATLANTA, GA- If you’re a big fan of art and looking for a great way to spend a couple of hours in Atlanta. Well, then you should visit the High Museum of Art. This beautiful museum is located near the Arts Center Marta Station, just across the street and up a glass elevator.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Learn more about Coca-Cola through The World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA- Soda is one of the most refreshing beverages to get rid of your thirst—talking about soda, Coca-cola would always be one name to think of. Do you know that here in Atlanta they have the World of Coca-Cola? A place where you could get more information regarding the history, process, and recipe of Coca-Cola, you even get to try different types of Coca-Cola around the world!Read full story

Comments / 1

Community Policy