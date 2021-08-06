Researchers from Georgia State University discovered a substance that impairs the Ebola Virus

ATLANTA, GA - In a research conducted at Georgia State University's Institute for Biomedical Sciences, it was discovered that numerous proteins in humans engage with the Ebola virus and mainly operate to suppress the development of viral genetic material in cells and block the virus infection.

Ebola virus, also known as Zaire ebolavirus, is an RNA virus pathogen that comes from the filovirus category and causes major illness outbreaks. This virus is a threat to global health and has resulted in epidemics with high death rates estimated as high as 90%.

Based on the data, from 2013 to 2016, the Ebola virus outbreak in West Africa led to around 28,000 cases with over 11,000 deaths. Between 2017 and 2021, four outbreaks occurred in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the Ebola virus resurfaced in Guinea in 2021.

A research supported by The National Institutes of Health and the Department of Defense discovered that many host proteins that engage with the Ebola virus protein VP30 are proteins that suppress viral RNA synthesis and Ebola virus infection. While hnRNPUL1, a different host protein, increases viral RNA synthesis and Ebola virus infection.

Dr. Christopher Basler is a professor and director of the Center for Microbial Pathogenesis in the Institute for Biomedical Sciences and a Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar in Microbial Pathogenesis.

"These findings are remarkable because we typically think of Ebola virus as growing uncontrolled in infected people. Our data show that our cells contain multiple proteins that target the same viral interface to slow virus gene expression and replication,” stated Dr. Christopher Basler, corresponding author of the study.

You can read more about the published study at The EMBO Journal.

