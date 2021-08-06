Atlanta, GA

Researchers from Georgia State University discovered a substance that impairs the Ebola Virus

Andrew Alvarez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06R8sI_0bJxfVBg00

ATLANTA, GA - In a research conducted at Georgia State University's Institute for Biomedical Sciences, it was discovered that numerous proteins in humans engage with the Ebola virus and mainly operate to suppress the development of viral genetic material in cells and block the virus infection.

Ebola virus, also known as Zaire ebolavirus, is an RNA virus pathogen that comes from the filovirus category and causes major illness outbreaks. This virus is a threat to global health and has resulted in epidemics with high death rates estimated as high as 90%.

Based on the data, from 2013 to 2016, the Ebola virus outbreak in West Africa led to around 28,000 cases with over 11,000 deaths. Between 2017 and 2021, four outbreaks occurred in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the Ebola virus resurfaced in Guinea in 2021.

A research supported by The National Institutes of Health and the Department of Defense discovered that many host proteins that engage with the Ebola virus protein VP30 are proteins that suppress viral RNA synthesis and Ebola virus infection. While hnRNPUL1, a different host protein, increases viral RNA synthesis and Ebola virus infection.

Dr. Christopher Basler is a professor and director of the Center for Microbial Pathogenesis in the Institute for Biomedical Sciences and a Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar in Microbial Pathogenesis.

"These findings are remarkable because we typically think of Ebola virus as growing uncontrolled in infected people. Our data show that our cells contain multiple proteins that target the same viral interface to slow virus gene expression and replication,” stated Dr. Christopher Basler, corresponding author of the study.

You can read more about the published study at The EMBO Journal.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_1f5e07cf155d3b881d7ab1cf1eb395d8.blob

Atlanta area writer and blogger. Call me Andy!

556 followers
Loading

More from Andrew Alvarez

Atlanta, GA

Top 3 veterinary clinics in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — If you are looking for places that offer treatments for your pets, consider coming to these top three veterinary clinics in Atlanta. This hospital is located at 1850 Johnson Road Northeast, Atlanta. With their highly-trained veterinarians, they not only offer various kinds of veterinary care for your pets but also the best experience for you as the owner.Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia State University's Department of Africana Studies on African descendant teaching and research

ATLANTA, GA - Georgia State University's Department of African-American Studies was recently been renamed the Department of Africana Studies. This change is a representation of its worldwide approach to teaching and research, as well as national trends in academic.Read full story
Georgia State

Master of International Business of Georgia State University is named as one of the Top Five programs in the U.S.

ATLANTA, GA — Based on 2021 rankings from Best Value Schools, the Master of International Business or MIB program offered by J. Mack Robinson College of Business of Georgia State University or GSU is designated the 5th top program in the U.S.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Want a career in Tech? Join this free online program for a career as a Junior Cloud Practitioner Starting Tomorrow

ATLANTA, GA — If you are interested in a tech career, then this program is for you. Generation USA is holding an online program for those who want a career as a Junior Cloud Practitioner. The program is held for 10 weeks fully online and completely free. Their next class will start tomorrow on August 11.Read full story
Fayetteville, GA

Damien Hansra, Piedmont Fayette Hospital oncologist, encourages wellness to prevent cancer

FAYETTEVILLE, GA - A medical oncologist at Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Damien Hansra, stated that obesity contributes to developing cancer and cancer recurrence besides being a leading cause of avoidable deaths in the United States. To help them cope with cancer, he encourages them to focus on their overall wellness.Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia State University School of Music welcomes new opera professor

ATLANTA, GA - Dr. JJ Hudson has recently been named as the new Professor of Opera at Georgia State University's School of Music. He joins the Georgia State faculty after having years of experience as a freelance director for opera, operetta, and musical theater. Hudson said he began his career as a composer and performer and doing his part to show a unique understanding of music, drama, and performance.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Ongoing investigation on homicide at Piedmont Park

ATLANTA, GA - Katherine Janness, a 40-year-old woman who lived in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood, was discovered lifeless inside Piedmont Park on July 28, 2021. It is believed she had last been seen walking her dog that day.Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Youth Tree Team, Trees Atlanta summer program 2021

ATLANTA, GA — The youth Tree Team program of Trees Atlanta was held on June 7 – July 23, 2021. As many as 36 teens from 15 high schools were hired to join this program in Summer 2021 to maintain the city in the forest.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta University Center Consortium received 100,000 masks from Erimax Medical

ATLANTA, GA — Erimax Medical donated 100,000 masks to Atlanta University Center Consortium. The masks are targeted towards the health protection of young students during the pandemic. It is to be known that the school has allowed its students to return to class in person for the 2021-2022 school year. The institutions to receive the masks are Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, and AUC Robert Woodruff Library.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Technical College Appointed New Chair of Foundation Board of Trustees

ATLANTA, GA — Constance Mack was recently appointed as Chair of the Atlanta Technical College Foundation Board of Trustees, replacing William “Bill” Pinto who had held the position since 2018.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Top 3 Korean BBQ Restaurants near Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — If you fancy eating Korean BBQ, consider coming to one of these top three Korean BBQ Restaurants according to Yelp. This restaurant not only offers plenty of Korean food but also brings a Korean vibe throughout its place. Using KPOP as its concept, this restaurant also aims to spread awareness of Korean culture among its customers. Check out their menu here.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Piedmont Healthcare answers regarding COVID-19 vaccination

ATLANTA, GA - Kinzi Shewmake, M.D., a Piedmont family medicine physician, shared about COVID-19 vaccination's concerns that has been going around. Some people have been asking whether is it okay for them to stop wearing mask and stop doing social distancing if they've been vaccinated. They also wonder, will they can still spread the virus to others after the full vaccination.Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia State University to award first health law scholarship

ATLANTA, GA — The health law program of Georgia State University College of Law has announced its recent establishment of the health law scholarship. They have given their first health law scholarship to a talented candidate named Dr. Abayomi Jones.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

$20 million funding for adult online education with artificial intelligence project

ATLANTA, GA - The National Science Foundation or NSF shared that they will spend $20 million in a collaboration between Georgia universities and other organizations to use artificial intelligence adult learning enhancement in STEM subjects.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Upcoming presentation on confronting racism at work by Yejin Lee

ATLANTA, GA — On August 23, 2021, Yejin Lee, an Equity & Justice facilitator, coach, and consultant, will have her second presentation about how to respond to the racism that goes around in a workplace, especially for people of color.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Why you should visit Jimmy Carter Presidential Library & Museum

ATLANTA, GA- Who doesn’t know James Earl Carter Jr? He served as the 39th President of the United States starting from 1977 to 1981 and also a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

New handmade cheese shop to open in Northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - A cheese specialist and former Star Provisions cheesemonger is opening a new cheese shop this fall at Armour Yards in northeast Atlanta, offering handmade, artisan options from small and local cheesemakers.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Children's Museum of Atlanta offers plenty of activities for parents and their children

ATLANTA, GA- Spend a day with your little ones at the Children's Museum of Atlanta. Located at 275 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW Atlanta, the museum offers plenty of activities, from exhibits and resources, to events for educators.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Why you should visit the High Museum of Art

ATLANTA, GA- If you’re a big fan of art and looking for a great way to spend a couple of hours in Atlanta. Well, then you should visit the High Museum of Art. This beautiful museum is located near the Arts Center Marta Station, just across the street and up a glass elevator.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Learn more about Coca-Cola through The World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA- Soda is one of the most refreshing beverages to get rid of your thirst—talking about soda, Coca-cola would always be one name to think of. Do you know that here in Atlanta they have the World of Coca-Cola? A place where you could get more information regarding the history, process, and recipe of Coca-Cola, you even get to try different types of Coca-Cola around the world!Read full story

Comments / 1

Community Policy