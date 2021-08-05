Morehouse College clears account balances for previously enrolled students

ATLANTA, GA - Morehouse College stated that outstanding balances for students who did not enroll for autumn 2021 but were enrolled in spring 2020, summer 2020, fall 2020, spring 2021, and summer 2021 semesters will be cleared on Friday, July 30, 2021.

Morehouse College was able to provide this financial assistance due to the various funding they received from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF). This will help students who are experiencing trouble financially acquire high-quality educations.

“As we eagerly anticipate reuniting with our students for an in-person living and learning experience this fall, along with the launch of our online bachelor’s degree classes, we will continue to create innovative ways to ensure that the cost of college never overshadows talent," Morehouse College President, David A. Thomas, Ph.D., in a letter to Morehouse society.

Many of the students and their families are having a difficult time due to the pandemic. In light of these challenges, Morehouse College aims to help these students to continue their education and move forward with their collegiate and professional pursuits.

This action will not affect payments made or due for the 2021 fall semester and will not refund payments that were already made. Morehouse College hopes that this will allow students to stay on their path to become Morehouse Men and continue their studies.

Morehouse College also congratulated students who have already found a way to pay off their past balances, received their diplomas, or have enrolled for classes for fall 2021 classes.

Morehouse College strives to offer financial help for students, including nearly 150 awards posted on the Scholarship Portal. You can check it out here.

