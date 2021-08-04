Georgia State University Institute for Biomedical Sciences creates a facility for urgent antiviral research

ATLANTA, GA - The Institute for Biomedical Sciences at Georgia State University has created the Center for Translational Antiviral Research to fill the gap in improving, reasonably priced, much-needed medicines that will lessen serious viral diseases and encounter the dangers posed by existing and newly advancing viruses.

The purpose of the research facility will be to study the RNA virus infections with high pandemic possibilities, such as coronaviruses, influenza viruses, and paramyxoviruses like the Nipah virus.

The Center for Translational Antiviral Research will be directed by Dr. Richard Plemper, Distinguished University Professor at the Institute for Biomedical Sciences.

Plemper stated, “The global COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the critical need for next-generation, orally available broad-spectrum antiviral therapeutics to both mitigate severe viral diseases and improve preparedness against newly evolving viral pathogens.”

The facility's main goal will be to turn basic findings into viable treatment options. They intend to pull together a multidisciplinary group of professors with experience in scientific collaboration to capitalize on Georgia State's particular strengths in RNA virus study, antiviral drug discovery, and infectious disease research in high-biocontainment environments.

In addition to providing advanced research to reach immediate clinical goals, the facility enhances Georgia State's reputation as a leading research university by facilitating competitive extramural program and facility grant proposals, attracting prospective faculties, and providing training chances for students at all levels and postdoctoral Fellows.

The facility promotes Georgia State as a leader in antiviral medication research, combining the university's unique strengths with private business, organizations, and foundation partners to meet public needs through outreach programs.

