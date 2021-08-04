Cobb County Switzer Library wellness and safety net community health expo

COBB COUNTY, GA - On Saturday, August 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Cobb County Public Library will host the Community Health Expo at the Charles D. Switzer Library. It is located in 266 Roswell Street, downtown Marietta

You are not required to register for the drop-in session because it is free and open for the public.

Renate Elliott, supervisor of the library's accessibility services department, said that the expo will focus on physical and mental health options available in the Cobb community from groups that are dedicated to improve the quality of their life.

A free hearing examination for children, plus the information about excellent language and literacy results for DHH children, will be given to the parents and clinicians by Georgia Mobile Audiology, a state Department of Education program, throughout the event.

Elliot claims, “The Mobile Audiology team is on the road to address barriers of healthcare access of underserved deaf and hard of hearing children and provide critical support for families facing hearing loss challenges.” They also admit that this is a proper chance to raise the profile of audiological service for the society.

Georgia Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, NAMI, Cobb, Safe Kids, Cobb County, Cobb Community Services Board, and Cobb Senior Services will be among the groups that is going to be presented at the Expo.

The Expo is designed to present organizations who provide a range of health resources. This is including behavioral challenges and developmental disabilities, according to library officials. And they hope it will inspire Cobb adults and children to seek health support and assistance when needed.

Get more information on the Community Health Expo and resources of the Cobb County Public Library, visit here or call (770) 528-2320.

