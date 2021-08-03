Fulton County Police Department National Night Out event

FULTON COUNTY, GA—The Fulton County Police Department is organizing and teaming-up with communities around the country to celebrate and participate in the most awaited National Night Out 2021.

Fulton County Marshalls, Fulton County Sheriff's Deputies, the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency, and Emergency Services are among those taking part in this year's event.

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., you are welcome to join the Fulton County Police Department at the Aviation Community Cultural Center located at 3900 Aviation Cir NW, Atlanta, GA 30336 for its “National Night Out” event.

The event will involve engagement to a local community living in hotels and motels along the Fulton Industrial Boulevard corridor. The Fulton Vaccination Unit will provide COVID-19 immunizations on spot.

During the event, Fulton Fresh and Hosea Feed the Hungry will be present, and the Fulton County Police Department will provide bags containing school necessities. Due to the limited number of backpacks available, they will be allocated on a first-come, first-served system.

Each year, people eagerly participate in National Night Out. This event allows everyone to highlight the work they do to serve the community while also allowing members of the public to understand better about many public safety organizations across the county that work very hard to serve people.

Fulton County Police Chief William Yates said, “Partnering with our community is vital in the fight against crime.”

Get more information about “National Night Out”, contact Lieutenant Maureen Smith at (404) 613-5719 or by email at maureen.smith@fultoncountyga.gov.

More information about Fulton County, visit this page.

