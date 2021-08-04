Lithia Springs Senior Center launches ceremony in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA - On Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Douglas County Senior Services Department will hold a ceremonial opening and ribbon-cutting event for the new Lithia Springs Senior Center.

The event will be held at 7301 Groover Lake Road, Lithia Springs, Georgia 30122 and the red carpet is expected to attract over a hundred people. Everyone is welcome as it is open to the public.

Monica Kaufman Pearson, a former television news presenter for WSB-TV Atlanta and current radio personality on 104.1 FM, is going to participate as Mistress of Ceremonies for the Douglas County BOC.

Pearson is the first woman and the first person of color to host the regular evening news in Atlanta, Georgia, where she served for 37 years at WSB-TV, the city's primary television station.

Douglas County Fire Station #1 and Cornerstone Baptist Church, 7167 S. Sweetwater Rd., Lithia Springs, GA 30122, which is next to the senior center, will provide extra parking and shuttle service.

The center will be available to the public for tours and pickleball demos following the event and membership registration will be available until 2:00 p.m. Normal operating hours and programming will resume on Monday, August 9, 2021.

The building's cost was estimated to be $5.3 million, but it came in just below $4.8 million.

Chairman Dr. Romona Jackson Jones claims, “The completion of this facility will enhance the quality and variety of services we offer older adults in our community."

The 18,000-square-foot facility's construction started in February 2020 and was finished in November 2020, when the County received the keys. Carter Watkins was the architect and Headley Construction completed the project.

For more information, visit here or contact Rick Martin, Director of Communications & Community Relations by email at rickmartin@co.douglas.ga.us.

