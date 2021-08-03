Appraiser technician position for Gilmer County

GILMER COUNTY, GA — Gilmer county is looking for an appraiser technician. The appraiser is responsible for appraising properties for tax assessment.

To qualify for this position, candidates must understand Georgia property tax assessment laws, policies, and procedures, especially on the Georgia Department of Revenue Appraisal Procedures Manual. They must also be knowledgeable with construction techniques and standard property appraisal methods and techniques.

Candidates must be 21 years or older with a high school diploma or GED. They must have a valid driver’s license, can drive a 4-WD vehicle into remote areas, and must be willing to travel for training.

They need great typing skills and computer skills including data entry and sketch structures, and they need to understand how to operate office devices, procedures, and basic accounting principles.

They must be healthy physically and are able to walk long distances outdoors in any weather. They must be healthy mentally, able to work alone, and can tolerate moderate noise levels.

Chosen candidates must agree and be subject to a drug screening, criminal background check, and Motor Vehicle Record (MVR).

The benefits that come with this position are medical, dental, vision, life, short-term or long-term insurance, 457b retirement plan, and paid vacation/sick leave.

Candidates can get the application at the Commissioner’s Office at 1 Broad Street, Suite 106. They are open Monday - Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

They can also download this application, fill it, and email it to krambo-bray@gilmercounty-ga.gov. Or they can print it and mail it to the Commissioner’s Office at their business hour.

Please apply with the application and not a resume. Only applications are considered and a resume will only be treated as an addition.

Gilmer County is an Equal Opportunity Employer and they will provide reasonable assistance to chosen candidates with disabilities.

