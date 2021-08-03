A $75 million investment on justice system for backlog reduction in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, GA - The Fulton County Board of Commissioners has authorized a $75 million investment to drastically lessen the backlog of cases created by COVID-19 in the Fulton County Justice system.

The American Rescue & Recovery Act funding would help offset the effects of COVID-19, which has resulted in a backlog of about more than 200,000 cases in the Southeast's biggest and busiest justice system.

During COVID-19, the Board of Commissioners prioritized the functions of their judicial system, and they quickly tried to fix the issue with funding from the American Rescue and Recovery Act.

"I am pleased that hiring is already underway and look forward to seeing this important work move forward." Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts said.

Chief Judge Christopher S. Brasher of the Fulton County Superior Court stated that they have been planning for this initiative since the fall of 2020 when all of their justice agencies began to fully comprehend the enormity of the impact COVID-19 was having on the justice system.

They are proud of their partnership with county leaders, which has enabled them to handle the matter effectively.

The funds will be used to support new employment, capacity growth, and process enhancements. The proposal aims to improve case handling skills while also addressing inefficiencies in the system. Every agency inside the Fulton County court system will be able to enhance its ability to identify the considerable backlog resulting from the anticipated additions.

"With funding in place we are squarely focused on execution of our plan for seamless delivery of services," stated Alton Adams, Deputy COO for Public Safety and Justice.

Proper planning, meticulous program management, and coordination among all stakeholders will be critical to their success as with other large-scale programs.

Over 300 new employees are being hired for agencies like the District Attorney's Office, Solicitor General, Public Defender, and all of Fulton County's courts.

Various administrative functions across Fulton County will also help the case backlog clearance, according to County Manager Dick Anderson.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.