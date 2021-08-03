Fulton County K-6 students drawing contest

FULTON COUNTY, GA—Fulton County students in grades K-6 are asked to produce and submit one original drawing with a non-violent positive message that serves to improve unfavorable views about law enforcement on a Back to School Youth Drawing Contest.

This event is conducted by Emma Darnell Aviation Museum and Conference Center. Three winners will be chosen for a celebration themed around art, aerospace, and dance. The winning artwork will be showcased in a virtual exhibition.

Other than the drawing needs to be original, there are also another submission guidelines that your children can follow in order to be qualified to be the winner. Each kid may submit one drawing on 8.5" x 11" paper, the artwork must be unique, and original.

Please note that coloring pages, copying, photos, digital art or any unoriginal artworks are not permitted in this contest. The artwork needs to be colorful, with a non-violent positive message that helps to improve unfavorable perceptions against law enforcement.

Do not forget to fill out and submit the entry form with student name, artwork title, age, email address, school name, and one party theme.

You can click on this page to download the application form.

The due date for submissions is on August 27, 2021 at 5p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Only digital entries will be accepted. Submit a JPEG or PDF document to this email after scanning or photographing the artwork.

Get more information about the contest by contacting Emma Darnell Aviation Museum and Conference Center here or by phone (404) 612-8600.

