Dawsonville, GA

Burn off calories with water aerobics in Dawson County

Andrew Alvarez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tqQlc_0bFlFan100

DAWSONVILLE, GA — Stay fit with one hour of water aerobics exercise in Dawson County. It will be held throughout this month from August 3 - 26 The class is only available to participants 18 years or older. The cost to participate is $60. Those who just want to drop in may require a $12 entry.

The organizer claimed that one session of this exercise will burn off at least 700 calories. They also claimed that water exercises are great for all ages, sizes, and fitness levels. It is safe, comfortable, and efficient.

The classes are held twice a week on Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park pool. The pool is located at 186 Recreation Rd, Dawsonville, GA 30534, United States.

The classes are actually a three 4 weeks program. It was held on May 25 - June 17 and July 6 - 29. This third session is their last.

The classes might get canceled if there are fewer than 8 participants who register. Participants are eligible for a refund if it happens. Participate now and bring more people to help keep the classes going.

You can register by contacting the water aerobic instructor, Tonya Jones, calling (706) 429-7583, or emailing tijones0907@gmail.com. More information can be found on their website or by contacting the instructor.

Please fill this medical history form to be able to participate. The form will ask the participant’s a few personal information, current medical use, tobacco use, supplements information, and pregnancy status. They will ask participant’s heart problems, diabetes, joint problems, kidney problems, asthma, etc. They will then ask for a signature of agreement.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_1f5e07cf155d3b881d7ab1cf1eb395d8.blob

Atlanta area writer and blogger. Call me Andy!

412 followers
Loading

More from Andrew Alvarez

Atlanta, GA

Morehouse College new bachelor's degree program in journalism

ATLANTA, GA — A new bachelor of arts in journalism in sports, culture, and social justice has been accepted by the Morehouse College Board of Trustees. There will be fundamental classes in news writing, multimedia and visual storytelling, and mass media law. It can be taken by students who pursue the 30-credit hour degree program. They will get the chance to complete their remaining credits and obtain a comprehensive understanding of a particular focus of journalism by choosing one of three tracks: sports journalism, arts and culture journalism, or social justice journalism.Read full story
Alpharetta, GA

Northside Hospital provides free prostate cancer examination for Alpharetta residents

ALPHARETTA, GA – The Northside Hospital is currently providing a free prostate cancer examination to the general public to assess male's probability of getting the disease. For men in the United States, prostate cancer becomes the second most frequent cancer. This disease will affect one in every nine men. This is the reason why an annual examination is important.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Fundraisers for the Piedmont Park Conservancy Return with a Picnic for Piedmont Park

ATLANTA, GA - On July 14, the Piedmont Park Conservancy had over 400 people show up at the park for a picnic. After nearly a year and a half of no in-person activities due to COVID-19, the Piedmont Park Conservancy held its first outdoor fundraising activities.Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Researchers from Georgia State University discovered a substance that impairs the Ebola Virus

ATLANTA, GA - In a research conducted at Georgia State University's Institute for Biomedical Sciences, it was discovered that numerous proteins in humans engage with the Ebola virus and mainly operate to suppress the development of viral genetic material in cells and block the virus infection.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

One Atlanta mission to ensure equality with Qaadirah Abdur-Rahim, Atlanta's Chief of Diversity

ATLANTA, GA - Qaadirah Abdur-Rahim carries Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' mission in building One Atlanta to make it a city that prizes equality. Abdur-Rahim, the Director of the City of Atlanta's Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, has been passionate on helping people in Atlanta to reach an equal and fair life among the citizens. Through One Atlanta, she believes she'll be able to accomplish this goal.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Joyce Rodgers Healthcare Scholarships

ATLANTA, GA - Joyce Rodgers was rewarded by the board with the establishment of a scholarship program in her name after serving for a three to four-year term for Henry County Health Department. Rodgers and hospital officials celebrated the inaugural round of winners on Thursday, July 22.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Mercer's STEM Education Innovation lab partners on earthwork installation in Atlanta to honor pioneering astronaut

ATLANTA, GA — Mercer University’s STEM Education Innovation Lab is currently one of a number of partners working on the earthwork installation located in downtown Atlanta’s Woodruff Park. This project will begin in October to observe International Day of the Girl.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Grow It Know It workshop held by the University of Georgia

ATLANTA, GA — The UGA Office of Service-Learning’s Grow It Know It or GIKI program, UGA Cooperative Extension, and the student-run UGArden held a workshop about food-based learning at the University of Georgia.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta names Disciplina Group as its investment consultants

ATLANTA, GA — The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta on July 19 appointed Disciplina Group to advise on the foundation’s $1.3 billion asset portfolio. Disciplina is an African-American and women-owned company based in Nashville. They were selected after a national review that involved over a dozen investment consultants.Read full story
Poughkeepsie, NY

Ed Bastian: Biography, Career & Achievement

ATLANTA- Edward H. Bastian "Ed" was born in June 1957 in Poughkeepsie, New York, America. Currently, Bastian and his family live in Atlanta. Bastian's father operated a dental practice out of their family's home while his mother worked as his father's dental assistants. Bastian graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes High School and obtained his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from St. Bonaventure University in 1979.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Georgia Tech's Fictional Character Lives in South Sudan

ATLANTA, GA - An anonymous donor put George P. Burdell's name on a cement well in South Sudan. The project aims to provide clean and safe water, and to improve hygiene and sanitation in areas of need.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Rosie’s Café, the Atlanta’s neighborhood coffee shop

ATLANTA, GA - Rosie’sCafé in Atlanta is named after Rosie Gail, the mother of the café’s owner. The atmosphere in Rosie’s is made based on her warm and caring personality.Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

University in Atlanta Finds Changing Temperatures Caused Deaths

ATLANTA, GA - Emory University in Atlanta finds that more than five millions deaths each year are caused by the rapidly changing temperatures around the world. The statistic was found in the multi-institution study, published in Lancet Planetary Health. They take a look at how the temperature affects mortality around the world in 20 years, from 2000 to 2019. In a time where the temperature has a significant raise.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Emory University Provides Students with Affordable Housing

ATLANTA, GA - Emory University builds a new housing complex in order to facilitate students and graduates to live near their programs' buildings. Designed to be placed within 15 minutes walk from the University, the project will be separated into two phases and conducted in Haygood Drive, Ridgewood Drive, and North Decatur Road.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Top 3 paint classes in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - There are a lot of ways people try to express their emotions, and one of them is through painting. With this activity, they can try to convey their feelings and ideas using their senses to explore color, and try different processes to create the beauty of works and experiences in the form of art.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Top 3 fried chicken restaurants in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - Fried chicken is originally from South America and is considered soul food. The dish consists of chicken pieces that have been coated with seasoned batter and can be deep-fried, air fried, pressure fried, or pan-fried, which makes this food's outer layer become crispy and juicy inside.Read full story
8 comments
Douglas County, GA

Douglas County Proposal of "The South Douglas Scenic Byway" Project

ATLANTA, GA—Douglas County proposed a program to select 19 miles of Highway 166 as a part of "The South Douglas Scenic Byway". The project plan accentuates the cultural, natural, historical, archaeological, and recreational sites along the corridor.Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Dr. Julie Petherbridge named as Mercer's School of Business dean

ATLANTA, GA — Mercer University Provost Dr. D. Scott Davis has named Dr. Julie Petherbridge as dean of its School of Business. Previously, she served as interim dean of Mercer University’s Stetson-Hatcher School of Business.Read full story
Chatham County, GA

Chatham County Police Department starts using speed cameras in school areas

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA—In an attempt to improve the protection of high-traffic areas near numerous school areas, the Chatham County Police Department will start using speed cameras around the school areas.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Leon's Full Service gastropub is hiring a line cook, dishwasher, and server

ATLANTA, GA — Leon's Full Service gastropub is currently looking for additional team members in three positions. The restaurant needs full-time servers, part-time dishwashers, and a full-time line cook.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy