Burn off calories with water aerobics in Dawson County

DAWSONVILLE, GA — Stay fit with one hour of water aerobics exercise in Dawson County. It will be held throughout this month from August 3 - 26 The class is only available to participants 18 years or older. The cost to participate is $60. Those who just want to drop in may require a $12 entry.

The organizer claimed that one session of this exercise will burn off at least 700 calories. They also claimed that water exercises are great for all ages, sizes, and fitness levels. It is safe, comfortable, and efficient.

The classes are held twice a week on Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park pool. The pool is located at 186 Recreation Rd, Dawsonville, GA 30534, United States.

The classes are actually a three 4 weeks program. It was held on May 25 - June 17 and July 6 - 29. This third session is their last.

The classes might get canceled if there are fewer than 8 participants who register. Participants are eligible for a refund if it happens. Participate now and bring more people to help keep the classes going.

You can register by contacting the water aerobic instructor, Tonya Jones, calling (706) 429-7583, or emailing tijones0907@gmail.com. More information can be found on their website or by contacting the instructor.

Please fill this medical history form to be able to participate. The form will ask the participant’s a few personal information, current medical use, tobacco use, supplements information, and pregnancy status. They will ask participant’s heart problems, diabetes, joint problems, kidney problems, asthma, etc. They will then ask for a signature of agreement.

