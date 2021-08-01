Cobb County school band represents Georgia in National Vietnam Veterans Parade

Katrina Berban/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — Wheeler High School band from Cobb County will become a delegate to perform in the inaugural National Vietnam Veterans Parade and Ceremony next year on March 29, 2022.

The Wheeler school band got personally invited by the committee to represent the state of Georgia on this parade that will be located in Honolulu, Hawaii.

March 29 is officially known as Vietnam Veterans Day in 2019 and the committee stated that next year's parade will act as a welcome event for the veterans.

They chose Honolulu because during the war, Hawaii acted as the main entrance for American soldiers who just got back from Vietnam. From there, Honolulu becomes the second home for many veterans.

Not just performing and representing Georgia, the students will also get an educational and cultural experience. They will visit historical places such as Pearl Harbor, the Polynesian cultural center, the USS Missouri, and USS Arizona. The school band will take part in the American Musical Salute tribute performance at Pearl Harbor.

The band will be led by the school Director Mark Hoskins and Assistant Director Anthony Higdon, together they will spend six days and five nights in Hawaii.

The Wheeler High School marching band has successfully maintained a good reputation for over 40 years by representing Georgia on different occasions such as the Georgia Music Educators Association conference in 2020, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and many more.

To make sure all students are able to participate in this opportunity, the band is currently seeking help in the form of donations, sponsorships, and fundraising opportunities.

For more information about the band, or how to donate, you can visit Wheelerband.org, and email at wheelerbandprez@gmail.com, or speak directly with the school's principal, Paul Gillihan, by calling (770) 578-3266.

