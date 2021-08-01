Fulton County is hiring Building Maintenance Technician

Andrew Leu/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — Fulton County is looking for a Building Maintenance Technician. They will be paid around $36k - 54k per year.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Performs building systems inspection and general maintenance, including repairs and replacements related to electrical, plumbing, structural.

Monitors fire inspections, tags on fire extinguishers, kitchen hoods, fire suppression systems, and fire sprinklers to make sure they are current.

Makes recommendations regarding other equipment replacement.

Assists other technicians or contractors that may be needed to perform more experienced and/or specific tasks.

Other related duties.

Education and Experience Qualifications:

High School Diploma or GED required.

Vocational or technical training in building maintenance, plumbing, carpentry, millwright, or a related field.

Three years of experience in property maintenance, carpentry, plumbing.

Candidates who do not meet the previous criteria but have the equivalent combination of education, training, and experience that provide the requisite knowledge, skills, and abilities will be considered.

Candidates must possess and maintain a valid GA driver’s license. Candidates must demonstrate understanding and application of all county or departmental policies, practices, and procedures relevant to the position. And knowledge of commercial building systems.

The position offers several benefits such as life insurance, various leave including sick, parental court, emergency, bereavement leave, and 13 holidays per year. They are also eligible to purchase MARTA cards, retirement plans, deferred compensation plans, and many others.

The recruitment will close on August 5 at 11:59pm US & Canada Eastern Time. Visit here to apply or acquire more information: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/fulton/jobs/3163928/building-maintenance-technician.

Fulton County is an equal-opportunity employer.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.