Michael Lennox Muchacho expansion in Decatur

Max Nayman/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — Electric Hospitality founder Michael Lennox plans on the expansion of Muchacho to a second site in Decatur, and Seabird Oyster Bar launches in Old Fourth Ward with additional plans in the works for Ladybird.

Golden Eagle diner club and cocktail bar in Reynoldstown County, Londonderry closed its doors on May 2. He took this chance to reflect on how the pandemic has huge impact on service industry like this.

Before the health crisis in 2019, Lennox explains, a re-calibration and growth projects were already in the process. During the pandemic, those projects were postponed.

According to Atlanta magazine, the new Muchacho will launch in downtown Decatur next March in a two-story house behind Leon's Full Service. The Decatur restaurant will accommodate 150 people between the dining room and terrace, similar to the expansion plans for Muchacho in Reynoldstown.

The menu will include meals such as carne asada and various platters, tortas, and more tacos and burritos. A stage and a satellite bar will be available in the open area, which will be accessible via the beer garden at Brick Store Pub.

The Reynoldstown expansion is expected to be finished this fall. While renovation is ongoing, Lennox has set up a food trailer on the patio named the Burrito Bus, which serves much of Muchacho's current menu. The trailer might move between locations in Midtown, Westside, and downtown Atlanta once indoor eating at Muchacho starts and the larger dining room finishes.

The Grove at Ladybird in the Old Fourth Ward is getting more outside space, which will later include a stage, a second and much bigger airstream bar, and a "seltzer zone for personalized beverages." In August, the bar and seltzer zone are expected to open.

Lennox is launching Seabird Oyster Bar next spring, just south of Ladybird. The menu will feature raw bar options and various seafood dishes combined with cocktails and sparkling wine, with capacity for 45 people inside and 30 on the patio.

Lennox's Electric Hospitality had just $30,000 in the bank last summer. He says the group paid its over 100 employees $150,000, out of pocket for two months. Lennox helped found charitable endeavor #ATLFAMILYMEAL.

Lady Bird Atlanta, LLC now has been approved for $2,099,989.48 in grant money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. While Golden Eagle Atlanta, LLC is approved for more than $623,356 in grant funds.

Restaurant operators can use the money for operational costs—extending outside seating, resolving pandemic-related debts, and payroll and benefits costs, according to the grant program's conditions. These funds, unlike the Paycheck Protection Program, do not have to be repaid if they are used by March 2023.

Read more here https://atlanta.eater.com/2021/7/19/22583337/muchacho-opening-decatur-seabird-oyster-bar-opening-old-fourth-ward-ladybird-expanding-atlanta?fbclid=IwAR3dXbP7Hc75CMU96GpGLnJteI8Pfrnyn9RRjouO2pK2eveG6ox0Quur8uE

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.