Top 3 Pest Control in Atlanta

Brett Jordan/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — Do you have mosquito problems? Rodents are eating your plants? Call professional pest controls. They will have your home free of insects, rodents, and other pests safely in no time. Here are the top 3 pest controls in Atlanta.

Mr Mister Mosquito Control:

Mr Mister Mosquito Control is located at 4016 Flowers Rd Ste 400 Atlanta, GA 30360. They offer mosquito control using their mosquito systems and misting treatments. They open every day from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Their contact is at (404) 941-0720. For more information, visit their Yelp account.

“Very very reasonable prices and they offer plenty of great discounts and sales. Also they have a complementary retreat if you still notice mosquitoes in your yard after they spray,“ said Ashleigh K. on Yelp. “I loved that they made sure my pets would be inside for the treatment and had their safety in mind,” she followed. “100% recommend and will be using next Mosquito season as well.”

On Target Pest Control:

On Target Pest Control is located in Decatur, GA operating since 1995. They offer rodent and insect control using natural and botanical products. They open Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Their contact is at (404) 502-9490. For more information, visit their Yelp account.

“Vinny was great- he treated my house for fleas, flies, and roaches after my cat brought fleas inside,“ said Katherine G. on Yelp. “Very professional, and prices are very fair. 2-week warranty on services.”

A & A Wildlife and Home Solutions:

A & A Wildlife and Home Solutions is located at 303 Perimeter Ctr N Ste 300 Atlanta, GA 30346 (https://www.yelp.com/map/a-and-a-wildlife-and-home-solutions-atlanta). They offer bird, rodent, and wildlife control, preventative, sanitizing, cleaning, and crawl space & attic services.

They open Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Their contact is at (470) 731-6952. For more information, visit their Yelp account.

“I really like this company for their professionalism and patience,“ said Toni S. on Yelp. “They explained everything that they where doing and what I should expect,” she followed. “They have came back out several times to do follow up and advised that their works was under a 1 year warranty. I do recommend this company.”

