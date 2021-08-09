New handmade cheese shop to open in Northeast Atlanta

mohamed hassouna/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - A cheese specialist and former Star Provisions cheesemonger is opening a new cheese shop this fall at Armour Yards in northeast Atlanta, offering handmade, artisan options from small and local cheesemakers.

Capella Cheese joins SweetWater Brewing Company, East Pole Coffee Co., and a yet-to-be-named restaurant from Victory Brands, the culinary group behind Victory Sandwich Bar and Lloyd's, in a 3,500-square-foot location on Ottley Drive in the Armour area.

Capella Cheese will stock roughly 250 gourmet cheeses, all handpicked by longtime cheese expert, Raymond Hook, former Star Provisions manager and cheesemonger, and Clay Jackson, who met Hook as a Star Provisions customer.

“We really are looking for cheeses that are much more handmade — they’re made by families and from people who have a lot of passion,” said Hook. “So, we’re getting cheeses from people who, it’s really art, it’s a craft, what they’re doing.”

Capella Cheese, named for a star, known as the Goat Star, will include a 12-foot cheese case and three storage rooms that visitors can look into, each with the perfect air conditions for properly preserving different varieties of cheeses.

The business will also sell cured meats, wine, honey, jams, olive oils, vinegar, bread, and even fresh flowers in addition to making its own fresh mozzarella on a daily basis.

Capella Cheese will have an e-commerce division. The cheese will be chopped and packaged under refrigeration using customized environment packaging technology, which fills the cheese with nitrogen gas to inhibit oxygen breakdown and lengthen its shelf life for shipment and retail display.

The motivation for Capella Cheese came from a mix of "a little competition and self-interest in wanting a world-class [cheese] shop," according to Jackson.

Hook intends to start hosting formal cheese tasting events after the store opens in October to help people become more familiar with traditional cheesemaking techniques and the variety of cheeses available at Capella Cheese.

