Terry Fontenot explains why Matt Ryan is the right leader for Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA, GA — After seeing Matt Ryan for a long time both in person and on tape, Terry Fontenot, the general manager of Atlanta Falcons, said other than his physical talent, Ryan also has the right mindset to be a leader.

Fontenot said that on the outside, people can only watch from the game tape. But being inside the organization, you can see beyond the game tape. As he spends time around Matt, Fontenot understands that Matt is great as a leader

"The film evaluation, whether it's in a game or in practice, shows where he is. So does the mindset, the passion, the intensity that makes him the man that he is. It checks all the boxes. He's the right leader of this team."

Not only Fontenot, but head coach Arthur Smith also thinks the same. After exploring all the recent tape available, he’s confident Ryan is the right leader for his offense and he still performs at a high level.

Considering the Falcons will probably have Ryan for 1 season, and most likely 2, that's a good sign for the team. Matt might even stay longer if he performs well in Smith's system in the future and performs as well as he has been in the past.

As part of the efforts to ensure the Falcons has the best chance to win every week, Fontenot and Smith are also committed to strengthening the team around Ryan.

However, the team is still looking for quarterbacks. As Fontenot said they’re always going to be looking for and bring in quarterbacks. If there are new quarterbacks that show promise and are a great fit for the team, they'll consider them as well.

