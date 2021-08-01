Georgia State alumni work with CDC to tackle the pandemic

Fusion Medical Animation/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - Onika Anglin, Georgia State's alumni who graduated in 2012 with degrees in philosophy and anthropology, was hired in December 2020 by the CDC to help combat COVID-19.

Anglin stated that her experience in the university helped her choose public health as a career path, and this mindset successfully led her to get the surveillance epidemiologist position in CDC.

She gathered data from health departments across 14 states that represent 10% of the U.S. population. She then compiled, analyzed, and published it weekly on the CDC's covid website, the data is an accumulation from more than 250 acute-care hospitals.

"The pandemic is so dynamic and things fluctuate, there’s so much data information that we have to work with. We try to get this information out to the public in a meaningful way that people are able to digest,” said Anglin.

Anglin works alongside a team of epidemiologists, and they are analyzing hospitalizations rates and patient characteristics before sharing them with the public. The CDC's website acts as an important source for hospitalization trends.

After she graduated from Georgia State, Anglin received a master's degree in public health from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. From there, she worked at the Philadelphia Department of Public Health as a coordinator in clinical research, she then got promoted to a surveillance manager.

Some of her past experiences are educating high school students to get gonorrhea and chlamydia testing every year and helping underserved communities in the opioid crisis.

“I’m passionate about working to improve health disparities that we see in this country, especially in minority populations and in women’s health,” Anglin said.

“Working in public health is a way I feel I can make an impact. It’s very meaningful to me." She added.

