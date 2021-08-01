Students can now register for Marietta PAL Afterschool Program

Thao Le Hoang/Unsplash

MARIETTA, GA — Students in Marietta can now register to join Marietta Police Athletic League’s Afterschool Program or PAL. Consisted of Sports and Dance programs, the Fall season will begin on August 9, 2021.

Registration fees are free to the Marietta resident based on income or only $50 per child for a season. The program is available for students in K-12th grade and will be held on Monday – Friday from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

If you need transportation, it will be available for some Marietta City schools. You can call 770-794-5425 to get more information.

Instructors will lead PAL Dance Classes from Divine Dance Studio. There will be jazz, ballet, and hip-hop types of dancing to learn. The classes are offered for boys and girls ages 5-17 and will be held every Monday and Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Sensei Don Bourgeois will lead PAL Martial Arts Classes. The classes are offered for boys and girls ages 5-17 and will be held every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There is an additional fee for uniforms and equipment.

Herbert Van Dorn, a certified USA Boxing referee and veteran coach will be led by PAL Boxing Classes. The classes are offered for boys and girls ages 12-17 and will be held every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A medical evaluation will be needed before sparring.

All classes of the PAL Afterschool Program will be held at the Hugh L. Grogan Jr. Community Center located at 510 Lawrence Street, Marietta. For more information or to register for the program, visit here. After finishing the registration process, students can start immediately.