Terry Fontenot believes Falcons can win despite the salary-cap situation

Sandro Schuh/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — Terry Fontenot, general manager of the Falcons, has managed to overcome a tricky salary-cap situation this offseason and has a new strategy to help the Falcons have a winning season this year.

Fontenot said the cap was a challenge and some difficult decisions had to be made to overcome the situation. However, he’s grateful about where they are now and glad to have people who love ball, love to compete, and want to be part of the team.

“Yeah, it wasn't easy to get to this point. Nothing is going to be easy, and that's okay. We're ready to work hard, and we're excited to be where we are," he said.

In his first season as general manager of the Falcons, the salary-cap situation caused by contracts they didn’t write was not the only thing Fontenot and Arthur Smith had to deal with. They also had to assemble personnel and coaching staff and conducted an NFL draft without a full scouting calendar.

Fontenot stays positive and believes those challenges are the things that will shape not only the organization but also the relationships of all people involved in the organization.

Now, the Falcons put their attention back into strengthening the team around Matt Ryan, the team’s quarterback, and is deciding to offer veterans short-term deals instead of depending on several rookies for dramatic impacts.

Using a plane analogy, Fontenot believes even there are constant adjustments in flight, they will reach their destination eventually. With a clear vision and a detailed plan, the Falcons are ready to face whatever struggle presented along the way.

