Gwinnett County Board of Education names Dr. Calvin J. Watts as sole finalist superintendent

https://www.gcpsk12.org/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=12075&ModuleInstanceID=66537&ViewID=64

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — The Gwinnett County Board of Education has named Dr. Calvin J. Watts the sole finalist for the district’s next superintendent.

Currently, Dr. Watts serves as superintendent of Kent School District (KSD), the fifth largest and the second most diverse school district in Washington State. It has over 26,500 students, 3,600 staff members and operates a budget worth $450 million.

Dr. Watts spent his last six years developing a bold strategic planning process such as maintaining an intentional focus on diversity, inclusion, equity and belonging, and improved organizational effectiveness.

In addition, Dr. Watts was also a member of the Broad Academy Fellowship starting from 2018 to 2019. Through the fellowship, he has shown a strong track record of success as an instructional, operational, and community leader.

The decision was made following a nationwide search held by the Georgia Schools Boards Association (GSBA), which resulted in 27 qualified applicants for consideration.

“We received 27 completed applications from extremely qualified candidates from around the country, including several highly qualified internal candidates. We used the feedback provided from parents, employees, students, and stakeholders to help guide us as we interviewed candidates,” said chairman Everton Blair, Jr.

“Our goal was to select the superintendent who would be able to lead Gwinnett County Public Schools during this critical time, building on our legacy of success and working with our outstanding staff to serve our students in our quest to become a system of world-class schools. We feel we’ve done that with this outstanding finalist.”

CEO/Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks will retire on July 30. The Board and Superintendent are committed to assuring a seamless and effective transition for the beginning of the next school year.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.