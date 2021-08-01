Georgia Gwinnett College opens Care Pantry for students

Toa Heftiba/Unsplash

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Georgia Gwinnett College has recently opened a campus Care Pantry for students with a valid GGC Claw Card.

Students can purchase perishable items such as fresh fruits, vegetables, proteins and dairy using the Student Emergency Fund in the store.

“The Care Pantry allows GGC to step in to assist members of our Grizzly family who are unable to obtain enough food to sustain a healthy lifestyle,” said GGC president Jann L. Joseph.

“The percentage of students who face food insecurity is surprisingly staggering, and we are excited to contribute to the many initiatives around the country designed to alleviate hunger.”

GGC partnered with the Lawrenceville Co-Op Food Bank Ministry in order to assist stock space. They are working together with Co-Op, community members and university partners to provide prepackaged food to students.

According to the 2020 Hope Center for College, Community and Justice report, 39 percent of the 167,000 students surveyed throughout the state in 2019 are food insecure.

Meanwhile, Based on the 2018 Hope Center survey that 37 percent of students experiencing “low or very low” food security.

A fall 2020 student survey at GGC was held by GGC’s Institutional Research and Analysis office. The survey found that 19 percent of students reported they knew someone who did not have enough to eat, while 43.6 percent of students were in a struggling condition to meet a need, and 24.5 percent of students were worried that their food would go out of stock before they could get more food.

“Our food pantry contributes to the holistic success of students and is a welcomed relief for those who desperately need this service,” said Joseph.

