Atlanta man sentenced for defrauding employer, bank fraud

Bermix Studio/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — Santwon Antonio Davis, 35, of Atlanta, has been sentenced for defrauding his employer twice and a bank fraud charge for defrauding a mortgage company.

Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine said Davis requested paid time off from work to his employer due to his child’s death and a positive COVID-19 test result. Both of those were false, and the child never existed. While he was under court supervision for those false claims, he also committed to defraud a mortgage application.

Davis took advantage of the situation by causing harm to both his company and the employees. Due to his false claim, his company decided to shut down its place for cleaning and, during the shutdown, paid its employees as well. These unnecessary measures incurred financial loss to the company.

When Davis submitted a mortgage application with various false statements, his fraud was then discovered by the mortgage company who has already heard about his COVID-19 charge on the news.

Due to his fraudulent acts, U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II sentenced Davis to serve three years in prison and to pay $187.550 as compensation for his former employer. He will be placed on five years of supervised release after his release.

Since fraudulent cases are rising during this pandemic, Georgia’s Coronavirus Fraud Task Force serves to open channels of communication between several partner agencies to share information about COVID-19 fraud.

Contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or fill the following form https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form to report scam or fraud involving COVID-19.