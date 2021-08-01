Top 3 Farmer's Market in Atlanta

Aaron Cloward/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — “A market or group of stalls and booths where farmers and sometimes other vendors sell their products directly to consumers,” is the definition of a farmer’s market according to Collins Dictionary.

There are a lot of farmer’s markets in Atlanta, offering various dairies, vegetables, meats, and many other products. Here are 3 of the best farmer’s markets in Atlanta.

1. Grant Park Farmers Market

Grant Park Farmers Market is a multiple-time Best Farmer’s Market awardee in Atlanta. It is located at 600 Cherokee Ave SE Atlanta, GA 30312.

Their vendors sell fresh, organic, locally grown veggies as well as meats, eggs, bread, treats, and artisan food products. All are made in the state of GA. They open Sunday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Their contact is at (404) 919-3619.

“I was seriously impressed with the amount of local produce, honey, bread, dairy and meats. It's not like there's just one of each, there's serious options here!,“ said Lena C. on Yelp.

“There are also a TON of prepared foods vendors. I was a bit sad I already had breakfast but will be back to try out some of these tasty looking toasts, pastries, and doughnuts. There's coffee stands, juices, kambouchas. Fresh cut flowers, soaps, jewelry, and so many things you always wanted and just didn't realize they were right down the street!”

2. Your Dekalb Farmers Market

Your Dekalb Farmers Market is located at 3000 E Ponce De Leon Ave Decatur, GA 30030. They open for 12 hours every day from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Their contact is at (404) 377-6400.

“My husband saw a sign. "If we don't have it, you don't need it." And that's kinda true. Shopping at the market is an experience with representation from what seems like every country around the world,” said Meredith R. on Yelp.

“Fresh fruits, vegetables, spices, condiments, pastas, wines, rice, cheese ..... The meat section has interesting cuts, the seafood area -- not as plentiful as it was pre-pandemic.“

3. Buford Highway Farmers Market

Buford Highway Farmers Market is located at 5600 Buford Hwy NE Doraville, GA 30340.

They open every day around 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. Their contact is at (770) 455-0770.

“This is really just like a massive indoor supermarket of literally everything you could ever want. If you cook, or like to eat, or consider yourself a foodie, this place is a must,“ said Natasha D. on Yelp.

She said that the market sells a lot of ingredients and produce from around the world, including Puerto Rico, Western Europe, Asia. She was able to find Puerto Rican alcaparrado, flavorful vegetables, and fish at great prices.

