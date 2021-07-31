Top 3 Thai Restaurants in Atlanta

MadMax Chef/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — Explore your palette with spicy Southeast Asian cuisines in these top three Thai restaurants in the city of Atlanta.

1. 26 Thai Kitchen & Bar

26 Thai Kitchen & Bar is an award-winning restaurant located at 541 Main St NE F170 Atlanta, GA 30324. The restaurant offers drunken noodles, spring rolls, papaya salad, pineapple boats, and many more. Check out their complete menu here.

26 Thai Kitchen & Bar opens every day around 11:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. Reserve a table here or call 404-400-5995 or order takeout online here.

“Overall, the food is good (the quality is pretty even on all the dishes we ordered) and the price is affordable for the large variety of dishes. The service is especially good. Our server is so fast on her feet and very attentive and considerate,“ said Thu D. on Yelp. “All in all, I would recommend the place for a try on Thai food.”

2. Nan Thai Fine Dining

Nan Thai Fine Dining is a 14 times Four Diamond award-winning restaurant. This fine-dining restaurant is located at 1350 Spring St NW Atlanta, GA 30309. Their varied menu ranges from Kung pad thai, red curry, kai siam, to tom yum talay. Check out their complete menu here.

The restaurant opens Monday - Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5:30-10.00 p.m. On Friday it closes at 11 p.m. and on weekends it opens at 5 p.m. but closes at 11 p.m. on Saturday and 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Reserve a table here or call (404) 870-9933.

“This place is INCREDIBLE! By far the best food I've had dining out thus far this year! As I've said before, you know it's good when you forget to even take pictures of the food (and trust me, they plate the food really beautifully),“ said Alexis H. on Yelp. “(Its) Pla Yang Prik Khing ($28) - Grilled salmon, roasted red curry paste, green bean, jasmine rice. PHENOMENAL! And the salmon was cooked perfectly.”

3. Bangkok Station

Bangkok Station is located at 550 Pharr Rd Ste 101 Atlanta, GA 30305. try their pad thai, Panang curry, basil roll, satay, Tom Kha Gai, tom yum koong, and get a glimpse of Bangkok street food instantly. Check out their complete menu here.

It opens every day from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and you can reserve a table here or call (404)-343-4665. You can also visit this link to order online.

“I ordered the chicken pad thai and requested it to be spicy and they did not hold back,“ said Fahrina H. on Yelp. “Taste, flavor, quality, quantity, price, the friendly customer service, there was not one criteria that they did not excel in. Will definitely be back!”

