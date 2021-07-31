Top 3 Mosques in Atlanta

Vlada Karpovich/Pexels

ATLANTA, GA — Are you looking for mosques where you can carry out your religious activities? Here are some of the mosques open in Atlanta.

Al-Farooq Masjid

Al-Farooq Masjid is located at 442 14th St NW Atlanta, GA 30318. Contact them at (404) 874-7521.

“A full-fledge Masjid with places for Wudu, plenty of parking in the back, clean bathrooms, and clean carpets (no, it doesn't smell like cheesy toes). Probably THE second most beautiful masjid I've been to in the states (Diyanet in Maryland is 1st),” he followed.

Atlanta Masjid of Al-Islam

Atlanta Masjid of Al-Islam is located at 560 Fayetteville Rd SE Atlanta, GA 30316. Their contact is at (404) 378-1600.

“Atlanta Masjid of Al-Islam ranks tops on my list for "welcoming masajids." This masjid has the true "Southern hospitality" that makes one feel right at home. Smiles, warm greetings, and loving hugs are the norm here,” said Bayyinah A. on Yelp.

“Outside the masjid there is a pop-up shopping area, where you can purchase clothing, books, paintings, cut-up fruit, handmade items and bean pie after Friday prayer,” she said.

Masjid Al-Furqan - West Cobb Islamic Center

Masjid Al-Furqan-West Cobb Islamic Center is located at 3861 Ernest Barrett W Pkwy SW Marietta, GA 30064. Their contact is at (770) 795-9391. They are open every day from 5 a.m. - 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Masjid Al-Furqan is a Masjid, school, and a gathering place for the Muslim community in Georgia. They hold Juma'a prayer and Sunday School for Muslim children, and they offer social services such as zakat and sadaqah distribution and refugee assistance. They also have a lot of joint activities with other faith-based communities.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.