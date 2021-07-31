The Georgia Department of Public Health is hiring a full-time Information Technology Manager

Christina Morillo/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — The Georgia Department of Public Health is currently accepting applications for a full-time Information Technology Manager. The position pays between $41k and $60k per year and will collaborate with the Community Behavioral Health Division.

Duties and Responsibilities:

- Manages IT activities for the Northwest Health District such as electronic data processing, information systems technology & electronic security.

- Oversees the development and implementation of IT projects and initiatives.

- Directs subordinate staff.

Education and Experience Qualifications:

- Bachelor’s degree in a related field from an accredited college or university

- Two years of directly related supervisory/management experience or four years of directly related supervisory/management experience.

Candidates are more preferred if they have experience in:

- Windows Server Management

- Active Directory and Group Policy Management

- HIPAA Security

- VMware and Hyper-V VM Management

- Voice Over IP Phone Systems.

Available Benefits:

- Flexible schedule and training opportunities.

- Employee retirement plan and deferred compensation.

- Twelve paid holidays and vacation & sick leave.

- Dental, vision, long-term care, and life insurance.

Chosen candidates must pass a drug screen, E-Verify, reference check, and a criminal background check.

The recruitment will close on August 11 at 11:59 p.m. US & Canada Eastern Time. It might close earlier if a candidate has been chosen without notifying other candidates.

Plus, the employer has limited the number of applicants to 75. Applying early is recommended.

Visit here to apply or acquire more information.

Georgia Department of Public Health is an equal opportunity employer. All individuals will have an equal opportunity to work regardless of their age, color, national origin, citizenship status, physical or mental disability, race, religion, creed, gender, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, genetic information, marital status, public assistance status, veteran status, or any other protected characteristic under federal, state, or local law.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.