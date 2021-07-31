Morehouse School of Medicine collaboration with Novartis to support students of color

Piron Guillaume/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - Morehouse School of Medicine has entered into an agreement with Novartis US Foundation, Thurgood Marshall College Fund, and 26 other historically black colleges, universities, and medical schools to address educational and health disparities.

The collaboration aimed to find a solution to demolish systemic racism that caused unfair health treatment for people of color. They intend to shift the direction towards equality and improvement in the ecosystem.

The foundation plans to invest around $13.7 million to build three digitally-enabled research centers in Morehouse School of Medicine and a trial center to expand for other HBCU medical schools.

With the help of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, they also plan to invest $20 million to train 1,200 African-American students to work in health, science, technology, and business.

Over the next ten years period, they will focus on:

- Giving equal access to African American generations for high-quality education and development in health, technology, and business area.

- Support the digitally enabled building and trial centers to be led by a researcher of color and contribute to another POC from that.

- Carefully research and validate data to gain exclusive and accurate data for unbiased treatment decisions.

Utilize the research centers to positively impact and find solutions for climate change that affect communities of color.

To assist in implementing the plan, the foundation will provide students with the following:

1. Three-year scholarship of $10,000 per year for the selected 360 students.

2. Novartis volunteers will give mentorship and training in the career world, up to 1,200 black students and scholarship recipients for three years.

3. Novartis invites undergraduate students to apply for its annual internship program.

4. Faculty will grant $25,000 per year to fund research, focusing on finding solutions for health equality issues.

