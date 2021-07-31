Georgia Department of Public Health offers a family planning program for residents

Jessica Rockowitz/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA – Henry County shares the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Family Planning program to celebrate National Family Planning Awareness Week. The program offers residents education and support for women with services in reproductive health.

The department assists women who are planning to have children, reducing the number of unwanted pregnancies and guides them to decide which birth control methods work best. Birth control services including implants and IUDs, oral contraceptive pills, the ring, condoms, three-month injections, Long-Acting Reversible Contraceptives, and emergency contraception.

They provide counseling for pregnancy and pre-conceptual health and also screening for STD, HIV, cervical dan breast cancer. Treatment and testing for HIV are also offered.

The department is proud to introduce these patient-centered services that will give them tools and resources towards well-planned personal health goals. These services are available in the local community and are available in all 18 health districts located in 159 counties in Georgia.

There are flexible appointment options for those who cannot make it on schedule. They believe everyone should have access to family planning, so in addition to the flexible time, they also offer low-cost high-quality services.

After you book your appointment, the health care professional will support you with superior services, based on health care delivery standards and give you the newest medical information to help you decide about personal health and well-being.

On each visit, they will give you additional counseling or referrals to make sure you receive your well-deserved support for your needs. For more information on this, you can contact Women's Health at (800) 300-9003 or their State Office at (404) 657-2850 or visit them at https://dph.georgia.gov.

