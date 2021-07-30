Georgia Tech ISyE Senior design helps to improve the human condition

ATLANTA, GA - Georgia Tech talks about how ISyE Senior design is helping to improve the human condition. Through their Senior Design projects, several students at the H. Milton Stewart School of Industrial and Systems Engineering (ISyE) implement Georgia Tech's 2020 mission statement: to develop leaders who progress technology and better the human condition.

ISyE students often handle complicated problems given by real-world clients with these projects. Two teams delivered solutions that had a direct impact on the community during the Spring 2021 semester.

Jordi Sabria commanded one of these teams, named "Watt-lanta". After discussing with a few companies, the team decided to partner with the Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATLDOT) because it would benefit not just the customer, but also the surrounding neighborhood. The team was entrusted by the ATLDOT with selecting specific neighborhoods and streets that could profit from streetlights.

As a result, team Watt-lanta selected the communities and streets in the most urgent need of lightning, the majority of which were in Atlanta's south and west suburbs. Watt-lanta's work had such an impact that it received local media attention.

“Improving the Children's Condition,” led by Morgan Knowlton, was another team that had a big social influence.

Knowlton and her teammates sought out the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) after experiencing foster care in their own families. The team's project was based on the concept that reducing the strain on caseworkers enhances outcomes for both caseworkers and children in state custody.

The team prepared a presentation based on their findings that gave specific information to assist DFCS in equally distributing caseloads today and in the future.

Knowlton was motivated to choose this bold and distinctive initiative by the institute's new purpose statement, which is mirrored in her team's name.

