Georgia Tech and NASA collaboration in discovering water on the moon

ATLANTA, GA - Georgia Tech is on a journey to locate the existence of water on the Moon after a new collaboration with NASA.

NASA has been investigating ice on the Moon for years. Now they need to know exactly where it is and how much there is, and a spacecraft developed by Georgia Tech might be able to help.

Engineers and researchers from Georgia Tech will collaborate with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California to build, combine, and analyze the Lunar Flashlight small satellite project.

Ice on the Moon would not only provide more information about lunar chemistry, but it would also benefit scientists in their understanding of planetary history, possibly revealing pre-biotic chemicals.

Furthermore, the ice might contain millions of liters of water, sufficient to support human life during interplanetary travel. Instead of launching a rocket with such supplies, which is costly, the water might be used on the spot to generate rocket fuel or fuel for combustion engines.

Thom Orlando, professor of the College of Sciences at Georgia Tech and principal investigator for the Radiation Effects on Volatiles and Exploration of Asteroids and Lunar Surfaces (REVEALS) team stated, “The presence of water on the Moon is of tremendous importance from both a fundamental science point of view and a practical perspective. It is a topic that links lunar science and exploration.”

Orlando's team of scientists investigates how ice is generated, supplied, obtained, and used. But, the Lunar Flashlight spacecraft will scout the surface for surface ice and obtain key data before any extraction activities can commence.

In early July, Georgia Tech and JPL agreed to finish the final assembly, environmental assessment, and spacecraft functioning for Lunar Flashlight. For deployment, the completed spacecraft will be transported to Kennedy Space Center. Previously, Lightsey and his colleagues have already built the Lunar Flashlight propulsion system for NASA.

