Clark Atlanta University Board of Trustees newest members

ATLANTA, GA - Valerie Love, Senior Vice President, Coca-Cola Company Human Resources, Charmaine Ward-Millner, Corporate Relations Director for Georgia Power, and Rev. Dr. Michael T. McQueen have decided to join the Clark Atlanta University Board of Trustees.

Longtime Board members, Delores Aldridge, Ph.D., and William E. “Bill” Shack, who both have retired and had been named Trustees Emeritus, will be replaced by the recently appointed trustees.

“We are overly excited about Ms. Love, Ms. Charmaine Ward-Milner, and Rev. Dr. McQueen joining the University’s Board. The wealth of knowledge, experience, national and international relationships they have cultivated will undoubtedly help to move our institution forward in its overall mission to deliver education that is accessible, relevant, and transformative,” said President George T. French Jr., Ph.D.

Ms. Love, who was nominated in March of 2020, is the Coca-Cola Company's Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Before joining Coca-Cola, she worked for Johnson & Johnson Consumer Supply Chain and Global Quality as Global Vice President, Human Resources.

She was also the Vice President of Human Resources at Tyco Integrated Security and the Worldwide Vice President of Human Resources at Johnson & Johnson Vision Care.

As Georgia Power's Corporate Relations Director, Ms. Ward-Millner is in charge of developing and sustaining crucial state and national connections with a variety of organizations and opinion leaders.

Her activities are centered on forming strategic relationships with the company's 2.5 million clients, corporate partners, and civic organizations in order to gain support and boost advocacy for significant industry and company problems.

In August of 2020, Rev. Dr. McQueen, who worked as Senior Pastor of St. James Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia for 14 years, was chosen as superintendent of the Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church's central north area. He serves as a pastor's consultant in 73 churches.

When he came in 2006, St. James was listed as one of the fastest-growing churches, with a participation of over 3,500 people and more than 36 ministries.

Find more about Clark Atlanta's Board of Trustees, visit this website.

