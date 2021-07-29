Emory University Hospital and Emory Saint Joseph ranked the top two in 2021-22 Best Regional Hospitals

ATLANTA, GA—US News & World Report has selected Emory University Hospital as the best hospital in Georgia and metro Atlanta in the US News Best Hospitals regional rankings for ten years in a row.

Emory University Hospital consists of Emory University Orthopedics & Spine Hospital and Emory University Hospital at Wesley Woods.

According to the regional rankings recognized as 2021-22 Best Regional Hospitals, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital was placed No. 2 in Georgia and metro Atlanta, meanwhile, Emory University Hospital Midtown was placed No. 5.

Emory University Hospital was listed nationwide in the following adult categories in the Best Hospitals Specialty Rankings for 2021-22: Cancer, Diabetes & Endocrinology, Geriatrics, Neurology & Neurosurgery, and Urology. Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Orthopedics, and Pulmonary & Lung Surgery were all regarded high-performing areas at the institution.

Cancer, Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonary & Lung Surgery, and Urology were all strong performers at Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital.

For the third year in a row, Emory University Hospital Midtown has been recognized nationally in Ear Nose and Throat as well as top-performing in Cancer and Geriatrics.

Geriatrics, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonary & Lung Surgery, and Urology were all rated as high performances at Emory Johns Creek Hospital. While f or the first time, Emory Rehabilitation Hospital was ranked nationwide in the adult rehabilitation specialty.

In 1990, US News & World Report started publishing “America's Best Hospitals” hospital rankings to classify medical centers in different specialties that were particularly fit for patients whose illnesses presented unique problems due to underlying situations, procedure complexity, advanced age, or other medical issues that increased risk.

For the rankings, hospitals are evaluated in 15 specific fields. A thorough data-driven assessment, incorporating performance metrics in three major areas of health care: structure, process, and outcomes—determines ranking in 12 of the 15 specialties. Ranking is completely based on expert judgment in the other three areas. Each year, about 5,000 hospitals are assessed.

You can check the full list of 2021-22 Best Hospitals rankings, visit here.

