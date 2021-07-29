COVID-19 vaccination requirement for 2021 fall semester

ATLANTA, GA—For the fall semester, all Emory University faculty and employees must be properly vaccinated to prevent COVID-19.

Emory community members can register for a free COVID-19-vaccine through Emory Forward. You must keep taking a weekly test until you are completely vaccinated, which means two weeks after your final dose.

To return to in-person instruction this fall, every Emory student must be vaccinated, as earlier mentioned.

Emory employees and faculty can request a vaccine exemption if they have medical restrictions or strong personal concerns. They request that all exemptions be filed by August 16.

Even if they have an exemption, community members will be forced to take a COVID-19 medical test once a week. Online scheduling is available for screening procedures.

Over 85% of Emory faculty, staff, and students are completely vaccinated at this moment. The current increase in COVID-19 infections is linked to an increase in infection among unvaccinated people, and while Emory's immunization rates are high, everyone can do better.

Amir St. Clair, associate vice president and executive director of COVID-19 response and recovery, will send a follow-up mail later this week with further information on the amended rules, including how to file an exemption application.

They will keep an eye on COVID-19 in the city and region, as well as the newest CDC suggestions, and modify Emory's rules, including mask wearing when necessary, to protect the community's health. Every Emory community member is expected to wear masks within university facilities, unless when eating or drinking.

Based on the public health circumstances, they may raise the amount of testing, and/or broaden the variety of people who need to be tested in the future.

