Alliance Theatre new board members for 2021

ATLANTA, GA—The Alliance Theater welcomes their new board members to the board of directors for 2021.

The following are the members profile:

Nichelle Hughley Mayberry

Nichelle Hughley Mayberry is a senior vice president and senior portfolio owner at PNC. Her duties include ingesting, integrating, and exposing application data to meet Retail Banking's customer experience strategy. She has also worked for Ernst & Young and Deloitte as a manager. She had around twenty years of experience in the commercial and public sectors, with a focus on technology-enabled solutions, operational efficiency and controls, business redesign, and transformation in high-profile, fast-paced situations.

Jim Kilberg

Jim Kilberg is a senior real estate executive and named executive officer. He has 35 years of professional experience developing and executing real estate and natural resource strategies. Market analysis, transaction management, community engagement/visioning, branding, zoning & entitlement are some of Jim's responsibilities. Jim also has previously served on the Georgia State University Real Estate Board, the Alliance Theater in Atlanta, GA.

Jesse Killings

Jesse Killings is senior vice president of customer operations for Southern Company Gas. He is in charge of operations such as customer service, resource management, safety, and technical training. Killings has held senior positions in operations, regulatory, and safety training since joining the firm in 1993. He is a previous board member of Atlanta's 100 Black Men and the Georgia Chamber Diversity and Inclusion Council. He also serves on the boards of the Georgia Energy & Industrial Consortium and the Technical College Systems of Georgia Foundation.

Kerri Sauer

Kerri Sauer is the vice president of transformation for Fannie Mae. She has 20 years of experience in Consulting, IT, and Financial Services & FinTech industries. Kerri has a reputation for being the go-to leader to engage for impact, regardless of the situation. She is a board member of Hands On Atlanta and WIT (Women in Technology), UNCF Atlanta, and Girls Inc. of Atlanta.

Dana Weeks Ugwonali

Dana Weeks Ugwonali is the chief executive officer at MedTrans Go, a tech-enabled healthcare start-up. She co-founded the Black Angel Tech Foundation to support and increase the number of underrepresented minorities in technology. Her talents and skills include being an astute, creative and culturally aware innovator and leader. She has been involved in numerous leadership positions at her alma mater, Stanford University for over a decade and continues to actively contribute her energy and advocacy skills.

To see a complete list of the board of directors, and learn more about their leadership, click here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.