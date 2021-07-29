Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta teams up with National Black Bank Foundation

National Cancer Institute/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta teamed up with the National Black Bank Foundation. This partnership aims to support the launch as well as the growth of the NBBF.

CFGA became a fiscal sponsor for the NBBF while it awaits its final IRS determination letter. This letter will allow NBBF to act as an independent nonprofit entity.

In addition, CFGA will give continuing administrative services to NBBF through a way of back-office support such as financial supervision, managing donations to the organization, and strengthening their mission across a network of 800 community foundations all over the United States. This action will accelerate NBBF’s ability to grow and scale its impact on the local communities.

Meanwhile, the NBBF for the last century has worked to develop economic equity by extending credit for small business loans as well as home purchases to borrowers that primary lenders reject.

“Our mission and mandate to our community is to build economic and social equity for all,” said Frank Fernandez, president and CEO of CFGA. “Essential to that promise is providing access to banking and wealth building for Black families and businesses. Boosting the infrastructure of Black banks brings more equitable access to financial education, loans and asset building for Black communities.”

“We wanted to support this initiative because at the end of the day, strengthening Black-owned banks ensures that those who have been hit the hardest by systemic racism will now have access to economic opportunity and upward mobility.”

For more detailed information regarding this partnership, visit https://cfgreateratlanta.org/2021/06/25/national-black-bank-foundation/.

