Sankofa Wellness Store ribbon cutting in Douglas County, GA

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA—On July 8, Sankofa Wellness Store owners, Anthony and Anissa James Leslie Bell, workers, families, friends, and Chamber members held a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting to commemorate their grand opening.

Sankofa Wellness Store is a family-owned health and wellness company that sells only the highest-quality hemp, CBD, and CBG items that have been third-party tested.

Oils, gummies, topical creams, mists, capsules, coffee, smokable flowers, pet drops, pet treats, vape cartridges, baked items, bath bombs, sweets, and other CBD products are available. Sankofa Wellness Store is dedicated to meeting the health and wellness requirements of the society. Their mission is to share their knowledge with others in order to help them live a better life.

Anthony and Anissa greeted visitors and provided a variety of complimentary samples of the items they had on hand. The pair also spoke and informed others about the numerous health benefits of hemp, CBD, and CBG products.

Anissa mentioned, “We believe that CBD, hemp, and CBG are better choices when you’re looking to manage stress, tackle pain, and sleep a little better. Plants over pills is our philosophy. We have so much at our CDB store, so stop by, visit us. We are very excited to be living and doing business in Douglas County and we hope that we can make a big difference in our community.”

Julia Areh, the Chamber's VP of Operations, greeted Anthony, Anissa, Leslie, and their team to Douglas County and the DC Chamber, saying that they are happy you selected Douglas County to locate their business, and they are eager to have them as a member of the Douglas County Chamber family. For several upcoming years, they look forward to support and promote Sankofa Wellness Store.

Sankofa Wellness Store can be reached at (678) 403-8667 or by stopping by their store at 3656 Hwy 5, Suite 103, Douglasville, GA 30135 for some free samples.

