DeKalb County successfully vaccinated over 100 residents by offering $50 prepaid debit card

DEKALB COUNTY, GA—During the monthly food distribution on July 24 at several locations, DeKalb County vaccinated 185 people to fight the deadly COVID-19 virus and gave each one of them a $50 prepaid debit card.

They planned to give a $50 prepaid debit card at each site to the first 100 people who receive vaccines.

This program resulted in a 48% rise over the preceding vaccination session, compared to when no debit cards were given out as incentives for getting a vaccine.

Previously, according to DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, only around 44% of DeKalb County residents are fully vaccinated.

During the county's 3,500-family, back-to-school food delivery program in four sites in June, only 125 individuals have successfully received COVID-19-immunizations.

“The $50 prepaid debit cards are a smart investment that will save lives, reduce the spread of COVID-19-and protect our medical personnel and first responders,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.

At three locations on Saturday, medical practitioners from the DeKalb County Board of Health and DeKalb Fire Rescue paramedics and EMTs delivered the optional COVID-19 immunizations to citizens aged 12 and above.

DeKalb County is aiming to boost vaccination rates across the county.

As of July 20, 34.6% of African-Americans in DeKalb County had gotten at least one injection, compared to 52.8% of Whites and 67.8% of Asians. And at least one dose has been given to around 35% of Hispanics.

Find more information about the DeKalb County's response to COVID-19 here.

Get DeKalb County Georgia updates, visit here.

