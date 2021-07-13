ITC Announces The Launch of the TRIBE Program

Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — The Interdenominational Theological Center or ITC is delighted to announce the launch of the Theological Reflection, Innovation, and Bold Approaches to Equity program, also known as TRIBE.

TRIBE believes that young adults will thrive as justice-driven leaders and visionary problem solvers when they are linked to resources and given suitable guidance in the context of their passion or chosen profession.

They will offer a national social network concept to equip black and racially diverse leaders with training, leadership development, and mentoring from ages 18 to 35. TRIBE values innovation, justice and theological relevance.

TRIBE is an advanced program intended to create transformational faith-rooted young adult leaders from HBCUs attempting to implement their commitments to faith and social justice matters into their educational and career paths. TRIBE facilitates leadership growth, training, and vocational discovery through a peer network and mentorship paradigm.

The first TRIBE batch will start in July. The program welcomes you if you are a justice-driven leader, visionary problem solver or aspire to be one. You can join as a mentor if you are an experienced leader looking to participate in the lives of future leaders.

You are more than welcome to participate and share this opportunity with others in your community or networks who might be interested. TRIBE will keep updating about their program through Instagram, so don't forget to follow them @mytribe.network.

For more information on how you can join TRIBE — powered by the ITC — whether as a partner, supporter, participant or donor, visit their website here.

