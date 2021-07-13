Georgia Power recognized nationally as a "Most Trusted Brand" in the utility industry

Nikola Johnny Mirkovic/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — According to research by industry-leading energy analysts, Georgia Power is recognized as the "Most Trusted Brand" among residential consumers.

In Escalent's 2021 Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study, the corporation was recognized among the top utilities based on communication efficiency, customer attention, community support, reliable quality, environmental commitment, and company reputation.

The study compared customer brand views of 140 electric, natural gas, and combined utilities across over 75,000 US utility customers using a "Brand Trust Index." Customers' satisfaction and confidence increased the most last year for utilities that prioritized communication about their product options, how they worked with their communities during the pandemic, and environmental activities, according to the report.

Kevin Kastner, vice president of Customer Service at Georgia Power said, "We have also continuously adapted our processes to ensure we're providing our customers across the state with an exceptional experience. By focusing on the resilience of our system and our teams, we will continue serving customers the clean, safe, reliable electricity they need at rates well below the national average."

Georgia Power guarantees that each residential customer obtains world-class service through simple online account management, multi-channel payment methods, Georgia Power Marketplace, online energy checkups, and energy efficiency programs.

If you need residential customer support, they are accessible by phone at 1-888-660-5890 and via online chat to answer questions. To discover more about Georgia Power's residential resources, programs, and services, click here.

You can also follow Georgia Power on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to stay up to date on the latest news and information, such as energy efficiency tips and programs, storm tips, outage updates, and more.

