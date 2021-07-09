Rockdale County reopened County Facilities

James Lee/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — Rockdale County had announced on July 2 that it will reopen the County facilities to the public. The reopening was held on Tuesday, July 6. However, some County facilities were not reopened, including Johnson Park, Senior Services and Animal Services.

Rockdale County will continue to follow CDC guidelines and they will also no longer require masks to be worn by employees and citizens as the County facilities officially reopened to the public.

Residents who are already fully vaccinated can return to their activities as before the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. They can also resume their activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing.

However, when federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance, require masks to be worn residents should continue to wear them.

Meanwhile, residents who are not fully vaccinated should continue to implement physical distance and wearing a mask when they come outside,

unless they can not do it due to medical reasons or if they are a child who is under the age of two.

Residents who want to get COVID-19 vaccination can visit https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/en-US/. They will be asked to fill in COVID-19 history and contact or demographics information so that the health departments can collect the information regarding their readiness for COVID-19 vaccination, as well as offer guidance and instruction to assure your safety.

Updated CDC guidelines can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/participate-in-activities.html.

As for County employees, they will be required to continue following the current protocols which have been implemented in Rockdale County. The protocols aim to protect County’s workforce as well as citizens.

For more information, contact the Department of Talent Management at 770-278-7575.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.