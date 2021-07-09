Actor’s Express returns to in-person performance with 34th season

Paolo Chiabrando/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — Actor’s Express finally returns to in-person performance for the 2021 late-summer 34th season after a year of virtual programming.

This season will be opened with the Atlanta premiere of Lucas Hnath’s “Red Speedo” in August and followed next by “Heathers: The Musical” in collaboration with Oglethorpe University in September and the World Premiere of “Hometown Boy” by Keiko Green in November as the closing act of 2021.

Actor’s Express will present Intimate Apparel by Lynn Nottage in January 2022. For spring, the satirical comedy Bootycandy by Robert O’Hara and the riveting drama Sunset Baby by Dominique Morisseau. At last, the 34th season will be closed in late Summer 2022 with LIZZIE, a rock-and-roll musical.

Artistic Director Freddie Ashley said: “This is the moment we’ve all been waiting for. As we’ve been so starved to gather in shared space for over a year, AE has decided to roar back with the most ambitious, diverse and exciting season in our thirty-four-year history. We are renewing our commitment to our community to be a place where people come together to share visceral experiences, challenging ideas and explorations of the diverse lived experiences of human beings.”

These subscription series are not the only ones that Actor’s Express will present this season. Following the success of the “Crossroads” podcast, AE will also introduce new drama podcasts in the fall that will be available on all major podcast platforms.

Single tickets are already available since July 6, 2021, but you can also get these subscription packages online at actors-express.com or by calling 404-607-SHOW.

