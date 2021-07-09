Big Creek Greenway trail system has two new road segments

dan carlson/Unsplash

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — The Big Creek Greenway trail system has just opened two segments of roads as a part of their Phase V project.

One segment goes for 2.27 miles. The road extended the Greenway from the intersection of Kelly Mill Road and Johnson Road to Canton Hwy. (SR 20).

The second segment goes for 2.48 miles. It started at the intersection of SR 20 and the Spot Road Connector. The road then goes along the Spot Road Connector, Doc Bramblett Road and Spot Road. It will end at the Sawnee Mountain Preserve and Visitor Center.

There will be another segment construction in the future. It will go for one mile and will run parallel to SR 20. This road will connect all trails of the Greenway. This segment is a part of the planned GDOT widening of Canton Hwy.

The Phase V Greenway is a trail extension project at Forsyth County’s Big Creek Greenway. It will contribute 5.7 miles long trail after it is completed, making the entire Big Creek Greenway over 16.5 miles in length. The extension will start from Kelly Mill Road and end on the Sawnee Mountain Preserve Visitor Center (4075 Spot Road).

The project was funded by the Parks, Recreation & Green Space Bond and Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.

The Greenway opened sections are the Fowler Park north to Bethelview Rd, Kelly Mill Rd. north to Hwy 20, and Spot Rd. Connector north to Sawnee Mountain Preserve. Some trails are closed in the Greenway due to repairs, including McFarland Pkwy. north to Fowler Park, Bethelview Rd. north to Kelly Mill Rd., and the Union Hill Trailhead.

