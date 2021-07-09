The important role of trees in a butterfly’s life cycle

Richard Sagredo/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — What do you imagine when you hear the word ‘butterfly’? A beautiful animal with well-known life cycles? You’re not wrong, but butterflies have even more stories than what people usually know. For example, how butterflies actually use different trees for each phase of their life cycle.

We all know that butterflies and plants rely on each other in fulfilling their needs, as butterflies need food sources while plants need pollination. Butterflies will come from one plant to another to get different nectars and spread pollen around in the process.

But it’s apparently not the only thing that builds a ‘relationship’ between them. Butterflies also rely on trees to protect them from the harsh environment outside. Not only as a shelter for the adult butterflies, their ovum (egg) and larval (caterpillar) stages are also protected and supported by the host plants.

Yet, they can’t use just any tree. The tree that will be used is also depending on the species of butterflies. For example, the species of Gray Hairstreak, Common Checkered Skipper and Painted Lady have to lay their eggs on Hollyhock trees. If the eggs are accidentally laid on the wrong tree, the caterpillars won’t be able to survive.

However, female butterflies have an instinct to find a suitable tree for her eggs. They will use their feet to test whether the plants are the ones they’re looking for. By doing this, their eggs will have a good chance to survive and become a butterfly.

It also can be said that there is a relevance between so many varieties of butterflies and so many varieties of trees. By knowing this, we should now understand how trees play a really important role in the life cycles of butterflies.

