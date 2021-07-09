Former Forsyth County Risk & Safety Manager Charity Clark appointed as the director of the Personnel Services Department

Amy Hirschi/Unsplash

CLAYTON, GA — Charity Clark was appointed to be the director of the Personnel Services Department last month. She will replace Director Pat Carson who will retire after staying in the role for almost two decades, since 2002.

Clark was the Forsyth County Risk & Safety Manager before her current role. He served the role for thirteen years.

County Manager Kevin Tanner said, “Charity’s previous experience in County government human resources and her understanding of County operations make her an ideal candidate for managing Personnel Services. We look forward to working with her in this new role.”

As the manager, she led the County’s transition from a fully insured Workers’ Compensation Program to being self-insured in 2014. The transition brought a savings of over $1 million.

The Georgia Public Risk Management Association even named her Risk Professional of the Year 2018. And the Local Government Risk Management Services awarded her the Safety and Risk Leadership Award. She used to be the Human Resources Director in Dawson County before coming to Forsyth.

Clark graduated from North Georgia College & State University with a bachelor’s degree. And graduated from Brenau University with a Master’s in Business Administration. She has Project and Program Manager certification from Steven’s Institute of Technology. And she has a professional designation as a Certified Workers’ Compensation Professional.

Forsyth County Personnel Services serves under the Forsyth County government. They provide a wide scope of human resource services and programs to the county’s employees. Their help contributes towards the enhancement of the delivery of local government services to the citizens of the County.

