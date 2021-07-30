The Significance of the Vitruvian Man

Andrei Tapalaga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KEWxG_0bCeNYG300
Vitruvian ManMymodernmet

Leonardo da Vinci’s famous artwork has always been seen as the pinnacle of art within human history. As a master of arts and science, he was always appreciated for his work such as incredible blueprints of technology, which was clearly ahead of its time, and the famous Mona Lisa portrait. However, you must understand that the Vitruvian Man is truly his most significant work. It is not merely a piece of art but also a mathematical diagram that tries to convey the idea that everything in this world is interconnected.

It is said that this drawing, which was completed in 1492, tries to define a “perfect” body, from a physical aspect, with the right geometrical proportions which are measured by the man within the circle and the man within the square being perfectly balanced and aligned. From this theoretical framework, Leonardo da Vinci managed to create sixteen hypotheses.

However, before we delve deeper into the meaning of the Vitruvian Man, we need to see what was the origin of this idea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xs4DV_0bCeNYG300
Vitruvian ManMymodernmet

As we can see in this picture of the original drawing of the Vitruvian Man, it also contains some writing that explains the meaning behind the actual drawing. The first idea we see in this drawing is actually the proportions of the human body according to Marcus Vitruvius.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cRKu2_0bCeNYG300
Marcus VitruviusWikimedia Commons

Vitruvius was a Roman author and architect from the 1st century that tried to give man proportions as he gave shapes to buildings. In this ideology he was trying to portray how everything inside a building is connected, the same happens with the human body. This connection results in the theoretical framework of everything in life being connected in some way. Leonardo da Vinci took it upon himself, with the aid of his great knowledge, to understand this ideology and to further developed this theoretical framework through the Vitruvian man drawing/mathematical diagram.

Historians assume that the Vitruvian Man was a major inspiration for many of da Vinci’s designs as showed a true understanding of the ideology behind the drawing and the ideology Marcus Vitruvius had created.

The meaning hidden between the words

In the first piece of text, da Vinci tried to portray the idea of everything being the right size and in the right place by exemplifying the human body as having a “perfect” geometry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D4zxh_0bCeNYG300
The first text from the Vitruvian Man drawingMymodernmet

This is what the first text that is trying to describe the meaning behind it.

  • Four fingers are equal with a palm
  • Four hand palms are equal to a leg
  • Six hand palms are equal to an elbow
  • Four elbows are equal to the height of a human
  • Four elbows are also equal to a human step
  • Twenty-four hand palms are equal to a whole human
“If you open your legs so much that you decrease your height by 1/14 and stretch and raise your arms until your middle toes reach the middle of your head, you should know that the center of the extended limbs will be in the navel and the space between the legs will be an equilateral triangle. The length of a man’s outstretched arms is equal to his height.” (Text from The Vitruvian Man drawing translated into English from Latin.)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vQW1d_0bCeNYG300
The second text from the Vitruvian man drawingMymodernmet

  • “From the roots of the hair to the base of the chin is the tenth of a man’s height.”
  • “From the lower part of the chin to the top of the head is an eighth of its height.”
  • “From the tip of the breast to the tip of the head will be one-sixth of a man.”
  • “From the tip of the breast to the roots of the hair will be the seventh part of the whole man.”
  • “From the nipple to the tip of the head will be the fourth part of a man.”
  • “The largest shoulder-width contains a quarter of a man’s height.”
  • “From the elbow to the tip of the hand will be the fifth part of a man.”
  • “From the elbow to the angle of the armpit will be the eighth part of a man.”
  • “The whole hand will be the tenth part of a man.”
  • “The beginning of the genitals marks the middle of the man.”
  • “The sole of the foot is the seventh part of a man.”
  • “From the sole of the foot even to the knee shall be the fourth part of a man’s height.”
  • “From the knee to the beginning of the genitals will be the fourth part of a man.”
  • “The distance from the bottom of the chin to the nose and from the roots of the hair to the eyebrows is, in each case, the same and, like the length of the ear, is one-third of the front.”

All the pieces of text that are in bullet point format have been taken from the texts within the Vitruvian Man drawing and translated from Latin to English.

From the two texts, we can see how da Vinci is describing that every part of the human body can fit within the other, showing geometrical perfection within the human body. With this, as with many other pieces of art and historical texts, it’s all about reading in between the lines to get the true meaning that the author intended to convey.

The drawing itself is kept very safe within the Venice Accademia Gallery. Due to its age as well as significant importance. To this day, this drawing is considered one of the most important in the world. Another interesting perspective is how many other texts have been written by da Vinci with such significant messages.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_350f7c58e2b2af43ae4601a02f15b45a.blob

✒️Avid Writer with invaluable knowledge in Business Studies, History, and Psychology. ⭐Top Writer on Medium 📚Looking at valuable historical facts and applying them to today's context. Follow me for more unique perspectives!

6441 followers
Loading

More from Andrei Tapalaga

Why Language Was Key to Our Evolution

Homo Erectus was the first species that really evolved towards our Homo Sapiens form, this is because it was the first species from our ancestors that started to travel and populate the world. Not only that but most importantly, it was the first species that actually spoke a very ancient language. This allows us to state that not only was the first language born about one million years ago but also, that without language, the Homo Erectus species might have not evolved, which means that we might have not reached this late stage in the evolution chain.Read full story

5 of the Most Important Historical Discoveries

Over time, the human species has been curious to discover its own origins. The need for civilization to connect with its own past was driven by that curiosity, so excavations were made at archeological sites. It is absolutely incredible the sort of discoveries that have been found and imagining what other incredible secrets can be found. As far, some of these discoveries really helped to justify our origins and map out how man has evolved.Read full story

The Smallest Country in the World That No One Knows About

You would think that this is some sort of confusion as we cannot legally say that an old sea platform can be considered a small country. Well, it seems that if you have the right paperwork anything is possible. Sealand is in fact a microstate that can be located ten kilometers from the coast of England. This sea platform has quite a lot of history behind it, which led to it being a country that requires you to have a passport to enter. The country even has its own passport that can be used to travel to sixty different countries around the world.Read full story
24 comments

Racism Towards Asians Within the American Society Started Long Before This Pandemic

A 1983 protest march in Detroit after Vincent Chin’s killers, Ronald Ebens and Michael Nitz, pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter and wCorky Lee. It is not just in today’s society that someone has to die due to being of a different color or nationality. This was actually a lot more predominant back in the day, but there is just one story that is stuck in my head and which I think everyone, not only all Americans should hear, but the whole world. I don’t say this in the interest of having my work read, but in the interest to educate those who don’t want to learn from history, especially those that do not want to evolve as a human being.Read full story
1 comments

One Million Japanese Soldiers Are Still Missing Since World War 2

Japanese Special Naval Landing Forces Paratroopers 1945Wikimedia Commons. World War II ended seventy-five years ago, but one million Japanese soldiers are still missing. Their remains are scattered from Russia, China, and Mongolia to the islands of the Pacific Ocean and Asia. It is unfortunate that the remains of these people will most likely never be found, identified, and returned to their families for an honorable funeral.Read full story
4 comments

The Man Who Scammed 250 People Out of 4.6 Billion Dollars

A dream place, with the soil so fertile that it can provide three corn crops a year, with water so pure that it can immediately quench thirst, and with whole orchards of trees whose branches break from so much fruit. This is what was sold, in 1822, by the largest crook in history. Scottish Gregor MacGregor used his persuasive power to bring 250 hopeful people to the wilderness of Honduras.Read full story

The First Child Sold by the Catholic Church

Anthony Lee and one of the nuns from the church in Roscrea, Ireland in 1955Daily Mail. Throughout history, it has been mentioned that the Catholic church took part in some unorthodox business, to say the least, but most of the cases cannot be proved. However, one more recent case from seventy years ago cannot be denied. This is the case of Philomena Lee’s son (Anthony Lee), who was given in adoption in exchange for a nice sum of money without the mother even knowing about it.Read full story
155 comments

27 Years of Prison for the Freedom of Others

Throughout history, many impactful people have dedicated a part of their life or even made the ultimate sacrifice for a cause. But in my eyes, no person in history has fought for his people and country like Nelson Mandela. The courage showed by going against powerful people and the dedication of always staying strong to give hope to his beloved South Africans is what inspired the whole world at the end of the 20th century.Read full story

Trail of Tears: The Genocide of Native Americans

Depiction of Native Americans being forced to walk for days on endTrails of Tears Association. On May 28, 1830, the Indian Removal Act was enacted, allowing the American president, Andrew Jackson, to negotiate the relocation of Native American tribes east of the Mississippi River to its west, freeing these territories from exploitation.Read full story
1 comments

The Longest Boxing Match in History

History has definitely presented us with some incredible fights, be it in sporting events or even war, and from this, we are able to admire how amazing the human race really is. However, there are some events in which some determine people keep on fighting even after they have collapsed more than ten times. This motivation or desire to win is usually created by a reason or a person to fight for, however, this case was a bit different.Read full story

Why Did Albert Einstein Refuse To Become President

Albert Einstein, a genius in the field of physics, was also a lifelong politician addressing important issues such as denouncing Nazism, criticizing racism, and supporting the State of Israel. His bright mind would come with incredible solutions to improve relations in every part of the world however, ignorant politicians would not prove to be at his support. Even if science was at his heart, the hardships he had lived before the Second World War in Germany had him implicated in different political situations and discussions.Read full story

Drones Existed Long Before They Became Mainstream

George R. Lawrence launching the Lawrence Captive Airship in 1906Library of Congress. Some people complain about this new technology called drones, however, this isn’t a new technology. Drones, as we know them now have been around for over 100 years. The invention of the first drone was driven by the passion George R. Lawrence had for photography.Read full story

The Man Born With Two Faces

Edward Mordrake also known as the man with two facesATI. You may be thinking that this is another legend or folklore story, but as we keep on dwelling into history, we discover that more stories such as Edward Mordrake’s are in fact closer to reality than we thought. As presented before, there are many people that are born with deformities, but some are very unique, so unique that they radically changed the person’s life, just like Edward Mordrake’s “Devil Twin” did.Read full story
20 comments

An Organism Was Brought Back to Life After 24,000 Years of Permafrost

A visual depiction of Tardigrade, a microscopic animalNational Geographic. Until the invention of the microscope, the world was not aware of “micro-animals” and their role within our ecosystem. Even to this day, many people are still not aware of their existence or of their importance in our life. Their look under a microscope is quite difficult to distinguish, but most of them look like insects from another planet, some scientists actually describing this microorganism as some sort of monster pulled out of science fiction movies.Read full story

The Survivor of a 9-Day Death March

Tadeusz Sobolewicz’s mug shots from AuschwitzAuschwitz Museum’s Archive. There are so many incredible stories of Holocaust survivors and as I had the honor to meet some of these people who have gone through a struggle like no other, I feel like I have to share their stories with the world. Tadeusz Sobolewicz dreamed of being an actor since he was of a young age, it was his aspiration to be an artist that could portrait his emotions through his work whilst doing it with a burning passion.Read full story
16 comments

The Man Who Sued Red Bull for Not Growing Wings

Red Bull is another huge brand that used very good marketing techniques over time to grow their brand and make it famous worldwide. Every advert created by Red Bull is associated with its famous slogan “Red Bull gives you wings” through which they try to define to the customer the high content of energy offered by this drink.Read full story

The Black Girl Registered as White Due to Her Wealth

Persistent to this day, the wealth of a person is still seen within society as the most significant judgemental factor and in some parts of the world, it even makes people prematurely guess the skin color of others. If you think today is bad, this was a lot worse back in the 17th century, when most of the wealthiest people were of white descent although interestingly enough in Before Christ it was quite the other way around.Read full story
175 comments

People from The Bajau Tribe Can Hold Their Breath Underwater for 13 Minutes

Bajau divers spend 60 percent of their time underwater while out fishingPhoto by Cory Richards. There are some truly amazing people around our world, especially people that live within remote tribes that had been following a strict lifestyle with no changes for thousands of years. However, there is one tribe that stands out from them all as its people have developed a super ability.Read full story
1 comments

The Correlation Between Religion and Science

Throughout history, there has been a constant battle that still continues to this day between religion and science trying to prove the way we came to exist on this earth and from a different perspective the meaning of our lives. Religion has always proven itself to be more of a belief, rather than fact, as time passed, less and less evidence came to light as to religion proving our existence. Science has and will always be proven facts through complex mathematics that does justify how the world around us works as well as how it was created.Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy