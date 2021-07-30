5 of the Most Important Historical Discoveries

Neatherdals living in a cave Wikimedia Commons

Over time, the human species has been curious to discover its own origins. The need for civilization to connect with its own past was driven by that curiosity, so excavations were made at archeological sites. It is absolutely incredible the sort of discoveries that have been found and imagining what other incredible secrets can be found. As far, some of these discoveries really helped to justify our origins and map out how man has evolved.

5. Lascaux Cave

Lascaux Cave Wikimedia Commons

Lascaux is a wide cave in southwestern France, well known for its 2,000 cave paintings. Its importance is special given the fact that it is the largest cave in France, but also the best preserved. These paintings represent figures of animals (bison, cats, birds, rhinos, bears, deer, cattle), human forms and abstract signs. The paintings determine which animals were most valued. The cave was discovered on September 12, 1940, by 4 teenagers. In 1948 Lascaux was already a monument open to visitors, but a large number of visitors changed the type of climate inside, so the cave was closed in 1963. However, later the cave was reopened. Today it is under threat due to various forms of mold, bacteria that risk the extinction of this monument of prehistoric art.

4. Peking man

Peking man Wikimedia Commons

The man in Beijing (also famously known as the Peking man) was previously known as an unidentified human form. It was discovered by Canadian anatomist Davidson Black in a Chinese cave in Zhoukoudian in 1927. Before Black’s identification, many students believed that the remains of this human form were the remains of a monkey. With the identification of various stone tools and the remains of a fire, it was shown that the man from Beijing was part of the evolving human species. In 1941, the man from Beijing was transferred to the United States once World War II threatened the structure of this monument. Unfortunately, many of the original fossils have disappeared and have not yet been found.

3. Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Wikimedia Commons

The Rosetta Stone is a black basalt star dating back to 196 B.C. The stone is an honorary Egyptian order for Pharaoh Ptolemy V. The order is written in Greek, Egyptian hieroglyphs, and also in demotic writing. Egyptologists have managed to decipher the entire written order in ancient Egyptian. Initially, the stone was placed in a temple, later used as a fortress in a village called Rashis (Rosetta). The stone was discovered by Captain Pierre-François Bouchard on July 15, 1799, during Napoleon’s campaign in Egypt. The first translation attempts were successfully made for demotic writing.

2. Behistun Inscription

Behistun Inscription Wikimedia Commons

This rock was discovered by the Englishman Robert Sherley in 1598, during a diplomatic mission in Persia. Behistun rock is an inscription with a linguistic diversity whose authorship belongs to Darius the Great. The inscription reveals not only Persian politics, but also includes the autobiography of Darius, in the cuneiform writing. Thus, the passages are written in the three languages: Old, Elamite, and Babylonian. With the analysis of the stone, archaeologists have managed to study the civilizations of Mesopotamia, Sumer, Akkadia, Persia, Assyria.

1. Olduvai Gorges

Olduvai Gorges TripSavvy

In the ancient lake basin of northern Tanzania are the Olduvai Keys, which preserve the remains of sixty hominids and two of the oldest stone tools ever found. The monument was found by a German entomologist who was trying to catch a future. Expeditions began later, but ceased due to World War I. Thus, three species of hominids were found, but also many animal remains (antelope, elephants, giraffes, rabbits, guinea fowl, etc.). The monument is extremely important. The site has been preserved among the oldest fossils, and the discovery supports the argument that the origins of the human species are in Africa.

