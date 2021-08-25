Five Guys employee gives inside tips to save money on your order

Pixabay

At Five Guys Burgers and Fries, some things about the menu don’t go along the well-known fast-food structure. They don’t do meal combinations, when you say “little” it means small, not child-sized and the toppings are each diner’s choice.

The prices vary too. In New York City a little hamburger with no toppings will cost $7.29 and if you add a little fry order to it you need to pay $4.09 more. The next fry size goes up to $5.09, according to The Insider.

Maezion Henix, a Five Guys employee in Shreveport, Louisiana, talked to the outlet and shared a few tricks for customers to avoid overspending on their orders.

Here is what you should do to enjoy your meals at Five Guys and pay less:

1. Standard fry practice

This is a common practice that most diners aren’t aware of. Each fry order can get an extra scoop.

“Our small fry feeds one to two people, our regular fry feeds two to four people, and our large fry feeds four to six people. So, if I see two people coming in, I'd tell them to get a little fry to help them save some money,” Henix said.

He usually recommends the little fry because no matter what size the two people order they will get that extra scoop tossed in their bag. He added that he lets the team member know when the order coming through is for two people.

2. Don’t be intimidated by “little” burgers

When it comes to ordering burgers it’s important not to be tricked by the word “little.” When you order a burger or a cheeseburger you will usually be given the more expensive two-patty version. If you want to reduce your costs, say that you would like a single patty.

This is a tasty opportunity to try out the toppings and fill the single-patty burger any way you like. All toppings, such as lettuce, mushrooms, or pickles, are free.

3. Go for “dressed all the way”

To avoid overpaying for your burger, Henix advises customers to order them “dressed all the way,” with ketchup, grilled onions, mustard, mayonnaise, and grilled mushrooms.